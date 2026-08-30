EXCLUSIVE: Prince Harry's Pain Over Mom Diana's Death 'Stopping Him From Living Near Her Althorp Resting Place'

Mom Diana died in Paris in 1997 at 36, when Harry was 12 and Prince William, now 44, was 15.

She was buried on an island in the ornamental lake at Althorp, her childhood home and the Spencer family's ancestral estate.

Harry has spoken repeatedly about the profound impact his mother's death had on him, including in his memoir Spare and the documentary series The Me You Can't See.

His relationship with the Spencer family nevertheless remains an important attraction as he attempts to rebuild a British life after six years in North America.

Another insider claimed, "Harry absolutely wants the children to understand their Spencer heritage and to have meaningful relationships with that side of the family. But there is a considerable difference between visiting Althorp and deliberately making the area surrounding his mother's grave the center of his everyday family life.

"He can feel connected to Diana and the Spencers without living virtually on the doorstep of the place where she is buried."