EXCLUSIVE: Inside Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's New 'Split-Life' Plan in Britain

The Sussexes are reportedly searching for a Cotswolds home with a budget of around $10million, but sources told us they also intend to retain their $29million Montecito mansion as Markle continues overseeing her California-based ventures.

A source close to the couple claimed: "This move should not be mistaken as Harry and Meghan abandoning their American life and simply recreating it in Britain. The Sussexes intend to build something much more flexible, with the UK becoming the center of family life while Archie and Lilibet are at school, but California remaining an important part of their world.

"Harry expects to spend the overwhelming majority of term time in Britain because he wants to be a hands-on father and provide the children with the stability of having a parent consistently at home."

The insider claimed, "Meghan's circumstances are different because so much of what she has built professionally remains anchored in California. Her business interests, production work and wider commercial ambitions require her to maintain a genuine presence there rather than trying to manage everything remotely from Britain.

"That means there will inevitably be periods when Harry and the children are in the UK while Meghan is working in America, followed by stretches when they are all together again. Harry and Meghan have discussed the practical realities of that and believe they can make it work."