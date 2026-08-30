EXCLUSIVE: Inside Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's New 'Split-Life' Plan in Britain
Aug. 30 2026, Published 2:00 p.m. ET
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are said to be preparing for an extraordinarily expensive "split life" between Britain and California – with sources telling RadarOnline.com the duke is getting set to become the family's main stay-at-home parent while his wife regularly returns to the US to pursue her business and entertainment interests.
Harry, 41, and Markle, 45, are relocating to the UK with their children Prince Archie, seven, and Princess Lilibet, five, as the kids begin private schooling in Britain.
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The Sussexes are reportedly searching for a Cotswolds home with a budget of around $10million, but sources told us they also intend to retain their $29million Montecito mansion as Markle continues overseeing her California-based ventures.
A source close to the couple claimed: "This move should not be mistaken as Harry and Meghan abandoning their American life and simply recreating it in Britain. The Sussexes intend to build something much more flexible, with the UK becoming the center of family life while Archie and Lilibet are at school, but California remaining an important part of their world.
"Harry expects to spend the overwhelming majority of term time in Britain because he wants to be a hands-on father and provide the children with the stability of having a parent consistently at home."
The insider claimed, "Meghan's circumstances are different because so much of what she has built professionally remains anchored in California. Her business interests, production work and wider commercial ambitions require her to maintain a genuine presence there rather than trying to manage everything remotely from Britain.
"That means there will inevitably be periods when Harry and the children are in the UK while Meghan is working in America, followed by stretches when they are all together again. Harry and Meghan have discussed the practical realities of that and believe they can make it work."
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"They are also not choosing Britain over America or America over Britain," the source claimed. "What they are attempting to create is a family life spanning both countries, with the children's education providing the fixed point around which everything else – including Meghan's travel and Harry's commitments – will be organized."
Harry is said to envisage remaining primarily in Britain for the next 12 to 15 years as Archie and Lilibet progress through school.
Archie is expected to enter Year Three as a day boarder, remaining at school beyond normal hours but returning home at night. Lilibet is expected to attend the same establishment's pre-prep.
Harry recently described himself, partly jokingly, as a "full-time dad" during an appearance on former rugby player Joe Marler's podcast.
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Markle's professional life makes the arrangement more complicated.
Her As Ever lifestyle company is rooted in California, selling products including preserves, wine, and flower sprinkles.
Archewell also maintains a Los Angeles operation developing television and film projects.
A source said: "The reality is that Meghan has spent years building a professional operation that is deeply rooted in California, and it simply isn't practical to imagine she can relocate to the English countryside and run every aspect of it through video calls. There are meetings, creative decisions, production commitments, and business relationships that will require her to be physically present in the US."
"She fully accepts that this means regularly crossing the Atlantic once the family is established in Britain," the insider claimed. "The challenge is making sure those professional demands do not disrupt Archie and Lilibet's new routine or undermine the stability they are trying to create for them."
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They continued, "Meghan and Harry are therefore looking carefully at the school calendar and identifying periods when Meghan can spend concentrated stretches working in California before returning to Britain. School vacations will obviously provide more flexibility, and there will also be occasions when the whole family can spend extended periods together in Montecito.
"It is going to require considerable organization, but Meghan doesn't see moving to Britain as meaning she has to sacrifice everything she has created in America. The aim is to protect the children's routine while allowing her career and businesses to continue developing on both sides of the Atlantic."
The couple reportedly intend to spend Christmas in Montecito rather than joining King Charles, 77, and other royals at Sandringham.
School vacations could also involve extended periods in California, where Markle's mother Doria Ragland, 69, lives. They could additionally spend time at their Portuguese property near Harry's cousin Princess Eugenie.
Harry also hopes to expand his British charity work, particularly involving veterans and mental health, while continuing his existing commitments.
Markle has also been linked with a possible acting role in Guy Ritchie's The Gentlemen, although reports subsequently suggested discussions have stalled.