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Home > News > Bill Maher

Bill Maher Sparks Outrage From Critics With Crude Joke About Dolly Parton's Death Tributes: 'Soulless Ghoul'

split image of Bill Maher and Dolly Parton
Source: MEGA

Bill Maher addressed the widespread reaction to Dolly Parton's death during his latest 'Real Time' monologue.

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Aug. 30 2026, Updated 1:52 p.m. ET

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Bill Maher took aim at the widespread attention surrounding Dolly Parton's death during his latest Real Time monologue, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The comedian pointed to all the tributes pouring in around the world following the music legend's passing before making a joke about her famous curves.

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Bill Maher Makes Crude Joke About Dolly Parton

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image of Bill Maher referenced the numerous tributes that appeared following Dolly Parton's passing.
Source: MEGA

Bill Maher referenced the numerous tributes that appeared following Dolly Parton's passing.

The comedian pointed out that Parton's death had generated an enormous response despite several major international and political stories dominating the news.

"All this was going on, and all America could really talk about this week was how sad it is we lost Dolly Parton," Maher said on August 28.

"Everybody around the country, even around the world—London, they're doing things, the Santa Monica ferris wheel is lit up with hearts, the Empire State Building was put up in pink. The Sphere in Las Vegas added a n-----," he added.

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Bill Maher made his comments about Dolly Parton on August 28.

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Critics Rip Bill Maher Over Dolly Parton Remark

image of Critics tore into Bill Maher on social media.
Source: MEGA

Critics tore into Bill Maher on social media.

Maher's joke drew criticism online, with several people accusing the comedian of being unnecessarily disrespectful.

Variety writer Marlow Stern said, "Bill Maher delivers the lamest Dolly Parton tribute yet."

Writer Tara Dublin went even further, saying, "Mocking our grief over losing Dolly Parton is just more proof that Trumpsimp @billmaher is a soulless ghoul who wants his own Maher-A-Lago."

Other critics were similarly unimpressed by the comedian's attempt at humor.

"What an absolute a------," one person wrote.

"Dolly Parton will live through the ages. Bill Maher will be forgotten three months after his death. He doesn't like that," another said.

Someone else shared, "If I was a guest for that episode, I would have walked off."

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Fans Accuse Bill Maher of Trying Too Hard to Be Edgy

image of Some people accused Bill Maher of trying to be too edgy.
Source: MEGA

Some people accused Bill Maher of trying to be too edgy.

One critic wrote, "Bill Maher trying to get edgy about Dolly Parton is wild. Buddy, you're not 'telling hard truths,' you’re just the guy who looked at a national treasure and said, 'How can I make this about my bitterness.'"

Another said, "Bill Maher doesn't grasp the concept of "beloved entertainer." "But I'm too edgy to be beloved" George Carlin was edgy. So was Richard Pryor. They were beloved and deeply mourned. You're just a d---, Bill. Only a------- will be sorry when you’re gone."

Someone simply wrote, "What a pompous a--."

"I completely understand where he's coming from. Seeing a person who spent most of her life trying to unite people through music and basic decency and empathy being celebrated and revered all week must be a foreign concept to him," a comment read.

"Luckily Bill won't have to worry about this happening when he dies," a user shared.

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Dolly Parton's Untimely Death

image of Dolly Parton died at 80 years old on August 25.
Source: MEGA

Dolly Parton died at 80 years old on August 25.

Parton died on August 25 at 80 years old after a brief battle with cancer.

A small group of the singer's family gathered together on Friday, August 28, at Nashville's Woodlawn Memorial Park and Mausoleum to say their goodbyes to the star.

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