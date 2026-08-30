Bill Maher Sparks Outrage From Critics With Crude Joke About Dolly Parton's Death Tributes: 'Soulless Ghoul'

Bill Maher took aim at the widespread attention surrounding Dolly Parton's death during his latest Real Time monologue, RadarOnline.com can reveal. The comedian pointed to all the tributes pouring in around the world following the music legend's passing before making a joke about her famous curves.

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Bill Maher Makes Crude Joke About Dolly Parton

Source: MEGA Bill Maher referenced the numerous tributes that appeared following Dolly Parton's passing.

The comedian pointed out that Parton's death had generated an enormous response despite several major international and political stories dominating the news. "All this was going on, and all America could really talk about this week was how sad it is we lost Dolly Parton," Maher said on August 28. "Everybody around the country, even around the world—London, they're doing things, the Santa Monica ferris wheel is lit up with hearts, the Empire State Building was put up in pink. The Sphere in Las Vegas added a n-----," he added.

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Bill Maher highlights how UNIFYING of a figure Dolly Parton was, as people across the U.S. and around the world have come together to mourn the country music icon.



“All America could really talk about this week was how sad it is that we lost Dolly Parton, and you see everyone… pic.twitter.com/b217EzdDfH — RedWave Press (@RedWavePress) August 29, 2026 Source: @REDWAVEPRESS/YOUTUBE Bill Maher made his comments about Dolly Parton on August 28.

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Critics Rip Bill Maher Over Dolly Parton Remark

Source: MEGA Critics tore into Bill Maher on social media.

Maher's joke drew criticism online, with several people accusing the comedian of being unnecessarily disrespectful. Variety writer Marlow Stern said, "Bill Maher delivers the lamest Dolly Parton tribute yet." Writer Tara Dublin went even further, saying, "Mocking our grief over losing Dolly Parton is just more proof that Trumpsimp @billmaher is a soulless ghoul who wants his own Maher-A-Lago." Other critics were similarly unimpressed by the comedian's attempt at humor. "What an absolute a------," one person wrote. "Dolly Parton will live through the ages. Bill Maher will be forgotten three months after his death. He doesn't like that," another said. Someone else shared, "If I was a guest for that episode, I would have walked off."

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Fans Accuse Bill Maher of Trying Too Hard to Be Edgy

Source: MEGA Some people accused Bill Maher of trying to be too edgy.

One critic wrote, "Bill Maher trying to get edgy about Dolly Parton is wild. Buddy, you're not 'telling hard truths,' you’re just the guy who looked at a national treasure and said, 'How can I make this about my bitterness.'" Another said, "Bill Maher doesn't grasp the concept of "beloved entertainer." "But I'm too edgy to be beloved" George Carlin was edgy. So was Richard Pryor. They were beloved and deeply mourned. You're just a d---, Bill. Only a------- will be sorry when you’re gone." Someone simply wrote, "What a pompous a--." "I completely understand where he's coming from. Seeing a person who spent most of her life trying to unite people through music and basic decency and empathy being celebrated and revered all week must be a foreign concept to him," a comment read. "Luckily Bill won't have to worry about this happening when he dies," a user shared.

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Dolly Parton's Untimely Death

Source: MEGA Dolly Parton died at 80 years old on August 25.