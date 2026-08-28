Dolly Parton's Grieving Family Members Gather at Nashville Burial Site Just 3 Days After Country Icon's Death From Cancer

Parton's loved ones were seen arriving in photos obtained by Page Six, while the outlet was told that the Jolene singer's gravesite was already "crawling with cops" before the memorial and that "the family is en route."

Seen in the pictures was Parton's nephew, Bryan Seaver, who served as her head of security for the past two decades, a position his father, John, held before him.

It was Seaver who delivered the shocking and devastating news that the rhinestone queen had died in a video posted to Parton's social media pages shortly after she took her last breath in Nashville's Vanderbilt-Ingram Cancer Center.