'Nepo Baby at its Worst': Garth Brooks' Daughter Trashed for 'Utterly Ridiculous' Tribute Message to Dolly Parton

Garth Brooks' daughter Allie Colleen has sparked backlash for her tribute post to the late Dolly Parton, RadarOnline.com can reveal. The 30-year-old singer-songwriter took to Instagram on Tuesday, August 25, to mourn the Jolene singer.

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Allie Colleen Turns Attention onto Famous Father

Source: MEGA Fans took issue with Allie Colleen making her tribute to Parton about her father.

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But she used her message to reflect on her own fear of someday losing her famous father. She wrote: "My greatest fear in life is the day my Dad loses his life and I have to see the world mourn a man they never knew the way I knew him. "To the personal family and friends of Mrs. Dolly you have all my love and condolences today and forever going forward. What a huge, beautiful, special life to have loved and to grieve. Thank you for sharing her with us all." Colleen went on to call mourning a "beautiful privilege," writing that "to grieve is to know you loved deeply and fully."

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'This Is Not About You or Your Father'

Source: MEGA Social media users hit out at Colleen for her words.

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"To the woman we all love, and all those who grieve for her – I love you all," she concluded, asking fans to "respect the family and her personal friends." However, despite her thoughtful words towards Parton, social media users did not react kindly to the way Colleen centered the tribute around her own relationship with her 64-year-old father. One user wrote: "This is the weirdest condolence post I have ever seen. It's giving 'how can I make something not about myself, about me.' This is nepo baby at its worst,” while a second added, "An utterly ridiculous comment to make. This is not about you or your father."

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Allie Colleen Hits Back at Critics

Source: MEGA Colleen defended referencing her father in the tribute post to Parton.

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A third chimed in: "Allie, just a note. Next time, let someone read your work before you publish it. I know what you meant; however, now was not the time to say it." Some even questioned Colleen’s apparent suggestion that fans could not understand the grief experienced by the loved ones of a celebrity. "We will mourn the loss, never in the way you will. Just know that all of us may have gone through that before and we will understand your pain," one person commented. Following the pile-on, Colleen clapped back to defend her tribute, writing: "I don’t think you will.. I would never relate to you losing your father – I don’t know how you would relate to mine. Kind of exactly what I am talking about."

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Source: MEGA Parton passed away on Augsut 25 after a short battle with cancer.