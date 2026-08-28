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Unabomber Victim's Son Slams Netflix For New Movie — Accuses Streamer of 'Making Up A Lot of Stuff'

Photo of Ted Kaczynski, Unabomber movie
Source: MEGA; @Netflix

Netflix's Unabomber film is being torn apart.

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Aug. 28 2026, Published 5:30 p.m. ET

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A son of a victim of the Unabomber's rampage has called out Netflix for dramatizing the tragedy in an upcoming film on its streaming service, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Jonathan Epstein, the son of Dr. Charles Epstein, who was brutally injured after Ted Kaczynski mailed him a bomb in 1993, made his disgust for the project clear in a recent interview.

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Photo of Jacob Tremblay in 'Unabomber'
Source: @Netflix

Jacob Tremblay plays a young Ted Kaczynski in 'Unabomber.'

Jonathan told TMZ that while he gets that the giant streamer wants to "goose its flattening viewership," he isn't on board with how it's going about it. He also claimed that despite the movie noting it is "inspired by true events," Netflix "made up a lot of stuff to add dramatic tension to the story."

In the film's trailer, Kaczynski, played by Jacob Tremblay, participates in several experiments, which Jonathan claimed are being used as an excuse to justify his horrific actions, as he points to the bomber pleading guilty and not using an insanity defense to prove he was mentally competent when he committed the acts.

"The danger of this made-for-TV drama is that, in a troubled time in our society, it popularizes and risks normalizing terrorism by those that feel disenfranchised," Jonathan told the outlet.

He added, "At the end of the day, the Unabomber and his actions accomplished nothing but death and injury. It's time to put this story to bed."

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Unabomber Ted Kaczynski's Destruction

Photo of Ted Kaczynski
Source: MEGA

Kaczynski admitted to committing 16 bombings from 1978 to 1995.

Jonathan's father was one of more than 20 people injured by Kaczynski. He lost three fingers and suffered partial hearing loss due to the bomb, but survived. However, three people were not so lucky, as they lost their lives in one of Kaczynski's many attacks.

Hugh Scrutton, Thomas J. Mosser, and Gilbert Brent Murray were the Unabomber's fatal victims. Kaczynski was sentenced to four life sentences plus 30 years in May 1998, after confessing to committing 16 bombings from 1978 to 1995. He was sent to the federal Supermax prison in Florence, Colorado, to serve his sentence.

Kaczynski, a once Harvard-educated mathematician, died in 2023 at the age of 81 after committing suicide by hanging himself, with a shoelace used as a ligature. According to his autopsy report, he had been diagnosed with rectal cancer two years before his death.

"At around midnight on June 10, 2023, he was found to have hung himself from a handicap rail in his room with shoelaces," the report read. "He was initially pulseless, and resuscitation was initiated."

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Unabomber's Brother's Nightmare Realization

Photo of Ted Kaczynski
Source: MEGA

Kaczynski, whose bombs killed three people, was sentenced to life behind bars.

According to Netflix's description of their upcoming film, "Unabomber flashes back and forth between Kaczynski's struggle to fit in as a young man at Harvard and the future investigation by Joanne Miller (Shailene Woodley), the FBI agent tasked with catching the Unabomber."

The movie kicks off with Kaczynski going from 16-year-old Harvard student who is eventually subjected to psychological experiments by Professor Henry Murray, played by Russell Crowe.

Police caught up to Kaczynski after his 35,000-word manifesto was analyzed by his own family. His brother, David, together with his wife, Linda Patrik, were able to spot similarities in Kaczynski's handwriting before implicating him.

“I recall waking up some mornings and thinking that I knew, one way or the other. I mean, one morning, I would wake up and say to myself, ‘You know, this can't be, you know, there's 280 million people in our country; what are the chances that Ted could be the guilty party here?" David recalled.

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'It Was No Dream'

Photo of Jacob Tremblay in 'Unabomber'
Source: @Netflix

Jonathan Epstein, a son of a victim of Kaczynski's spree, claimed Netflix 'made up a lot of stuff' in the film.

He told WAMC: "Another morning, I would wake up and say, 'David, the truth is staring you in the face, and you're in denial about it; it must be him. Who else could it be?'

"And typically, I would wake up, in those first few seconds of awakening, thinking, 'Man, that was a bad, bad dream,' only to realize a few moments later that it was no dream."

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