Unabomber Victim's Son Slams Netflix For New Movie — Accuses Streamer of 'Making Up A Lot of Stuff'

Jonathan told TMZ that while he gets that the giant streamer wants to "goose its flattening viewership," he isn't on board with how it's going about it. He also claimed that despite the movie noting it is "inspired by true events," Netflix "made up a lot of stuff to add dramatic tension to the story."

In the film's trailer, Kaczynski, played by Jacob Tremblay, participates in several experiments, which Jonathan claimed are being used as an excuse to justify his horrific actions, as he points to the bomber pleading guilty and not using an insanity defense to prove he was mentally competent when he committed the acts.

"The danger of this made-for-TV drama is that, in a troubled time in our society, it popularizes and risks normalizing terrorism by those that feel disenfranchised," Jonathan told the outlet.

He added, "At the end of the day, the Unabomber and his actions accomplished nothing but death and injury. It's time to put this story to bed."