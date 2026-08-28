EXCLUSIVE: Harry and Meghan Mocked Over Their UK Security Concerns

Instead of receiving close police protection, the family relied on private security as a van and two blacked-out cars transported them from the airport toward their new British home.

A security source familiar with royal protection told Radar about the reaction to the couple's return to the UK: "The sight of Harry returning with relatively little visible security has inevitably provoked mockery because he spent years arguing that the protection available to his family was inadequate. Critics are asking how the situation can suddenly be acceptable when he previously said security concerns prevented Meghan and the children from coming here."

The Sussexes are returning permanently to Britain for the time being, but will not resume duties as working members of the Royal Family.

They are expected to live at a private, non-royal property believed to be in the Cotswolds, while Archie and Lilibet are thought to be starting as day pupils at a prep school next month.

Their dogs are also believed to be joining the family.