EXCLUSIVE: Harry and Meghan Mocked Over Their UK Security Concerns
Aug. 28 2026, Published 5:00 p.m. ET
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are being mocked over their long-running fears about security after returning to Britain with a surprisingly modest protection operation, RadarOnline.com can reveal – despite Harry previously insisting it was unsafe to bring his family to the UK.
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex arrived in Birmingham from California shortly before noon on Wednesday, August 26, six years after Megxit, with their children Prince Archie, seven, and Princess Lilibet, five, in tow.
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Instead of receiving close police protection, the family relied on private security as a van and two blacked-out cars transported them from the airport toward their new British home.
A security source familiar with royal protection told Radar about the reaction to the couple's return to the UK: "The sight of Harry returning with relatively little visible security has inevitably provoked mockery because he spent years arguing that the protection available to his family was inadequate. Critics are asking how the situation can suddenly be acceptable when he previously said security concerns prevented Meghan and the children from coming here."
The Sussexes are returning permanently to Britain for the time being, but will not resume duties as working members of the Royal Family.
They are expected to live at a private, non-royal property believed to be in the Cotswolds, while Archie and Lilibet are thought to be starting as day pupils at a prep school next month.
Their dogs are also believed to be joining the family.
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Harry's protection has been a contentious issue since the Sussexes left royal duties and moved to the United States in 2020.
After losing a legal battle with the Home Office last year, Harry maintained the security situation prevented him from comfortably bringing Meghan and their children to Britain.
Another source said: "There has been some pretty merciless trolling online... That is obviously social-media mockery rather than a serious security assessment, but it shows how his previous warnings are now being thrown back at him."
Questions nevertheless remain over whether British taxpayers could eventually fund any protection for the couple.
The Sussexes' return has also prompted accusations of environmental hypocrisy after they chartered a private aircraft operated by California-based Planet Nine Private Air for their journey to Britain.
The flight reportedly cost approximately $100,000.
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Meanwhile, speculation over exactly where the Sussexes will settle has intensified in Gloucestershire.
Residents of one village believe Harry and Markle may have purchased a secluded property after security personnel were spotted monitoring activity locally.
One local said: "People here have been talking for days about the possibility that Harry and Meghan have quietly bought a property here. The story going around is that it is an extremely private house, well hidden from the road and offering exactly the sort of seclusion you would expect them to want.
"What has really fueled the speculation is the sudden appearance of security personnel keeping a close eye on vehicles entering and leaving the village. There is a genuine buzz locally because having Harry and Meghan living practically on the doorstep would be extraordinary."
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Another resident added: "It would certainly put this place on the map if Harry and Meghan really are moving here. Most people would probably be fascinated to see how they fit into village life after everything that has happened.
"You would hope they could eventually feel comfortable enough to walk through the door of the pub, order a drink and be treated like any other couple living locally rather than having everything become a huge royal spectacle."
But one angry local said: "I wouldn't be celebrating their arrival. A lot of people haven't forgotten everything that happened after they left Britain or what was subsequently said about the Royal Family. I don't have much sympathy for Harry after the way that relationship deteriorated.
"If he really is coming home permanently, there will inevitably be people wondering why he has suddenly decided Britain isn't such a bad place after all."