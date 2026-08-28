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Home > News > Kanye West

Controversial Right-Winger Milo Yiannopoulos Detained by ICE After Being Apprehended in Louisiana

Far-right political commentator Milo Yiannopoulos has been detained by ICE agents.
Source: mega, ice

Far-right political commentator Milo Yiannopoulos has been detained by ICE agents.

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Aug. 28 2026, Published 4:56 p.m. ET

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Far-right political commentator Milo Yiannopoulos has been taken into custody by ICE agents, RadarOnline.com has learned, and he could be kicked out of the country.

The British nationalist, who was also once Kanye West's pal and staffer, was apprehended at the New Orleans airport and is being held in a Louisiana ICE holding facility.

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Laura Loomer Looms Larger over Milo Yiannopoulos' Arrest

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The British resident 'overstayed his welcome,' according to the DHS.
Source: @DHSgov/x

The British resident 'overstayed his welcome,' according to the DHS.

According to reports, Yiannopoulos was in the Big Easy just as Ye arrived for a concert in the city on Friday, August 28.

After his capture, far-right influencer Laura Loomer, who had a public fallout with Yiannopoulos, took credit for the detainment. Loomer alleged in December that Yiannopoulos overstayed his visa and has been illegally residing in the U.S., including staying at the homes of former Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene and podcaster Candace Owens.

Loomer took a victory lap on X, boasting, "llegal alien Milo Yiannopoulos has been detained by ICE."

"I was the first person to report on the fact that Milo was in the U.S. illegally where he incited violence against President Trump and worked for Marjorie Traitor Greene," she shared. "Recently, Candace Owens invited this illegal alien into her home.

"When Milo called for me to be assassinated, I reported him to ICE and the FBI. I told you all that Milo was an illegal alien. He was detained in Louisiana by @ICEgov. Milo is going to be deported back to the U.K. where he can live among the Muslims he has recently chosen to embrace. Today is a great day for America."

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DHS Details the Arrest of Milo Yiannopoulos

Laura Loomer took credit for Yiannopoulos' capture.
Source: mega

Laura Loomer took credit for Yiannopoulos' capture.

In a release shared on X, Homeland Security officials explained, "On August 27, ICE arrested Milo Yiannopoulos, an illegal alien from the United Kingdom, at the Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport (MSY) in Kenner, Louisiana."

"Yiannopoulos legally entered the country on May 14, 2019, through New York City, New York. He chose to overstay his welcome in violation of our nation’s laws."

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Source: @DHSgov/x

"Yiannopoulos was issued a final order of removal by an Immigration Judge on July 22, after failing to show up for his immigration hearing. He will remain in ICE custody pending removal," the statement noted. "Being in detention is a choice. We encourage all illegal aliens to take control of their departure with the CBP Home App. The United States is offering illegal aliens $3,000 and a free flight to self-deport now. We encourage every person here illegally to take advantage of this offer and reserve the chance to come back to the U.S. the right legal way to live the American dream. If not, you will be arrested and deported without a chance to return."

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Milo Yiannopoulos Previously Praised ICE Raids

He could soon be forced to leave the country.
Source: mega

He could soon be forced to leave the country.

Ironically, the British commentator has also been a public supporter of ICE operations, and has previously called for "total legal immunity" for ICE agents.

"California needs ICE checkpoints at supermarket entrances, gas stations, strip malls, intersections and government buildings, with on the spot deportation for anyone who can’t prove they are in the U.S. illegally,” he wrote social media in June 2025.

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Milo Yiannopoulos Had a Working Relationship With Ye

Yiannopoulos was reportedly in New Orleans for a Kanye West concert.
Source: mega

Yiannopoulos was reportedly in New Orleans for a Kanye West concert.

Yiannopoulos previously worked as Yeezy's chief of staff for several years, before stepping down from the role in 2024. At the time, his departure was part of a larger exodus of Yeezy employees, after reports surfaced that West had been in talks with Stormy Daniels' ex-husband Mike Moz about building an p-rn studio, which would be part of a broader adult entertainment division at the parent company.

Yiannopoulos further explained why he stepped down in a letter, noting he did not wish to be involved in producing or distributing p-rnographic material for "moral and religious reasons," because being around the industry may pose "an imminent danger to my life as a recovering addict and an unacceptable risk to my spiritual and physical health as a former homosexual."

He confirmed the split with reporters, saying, "I wish Ye every success in the future," while also advising that the artist "proceed with caution."

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