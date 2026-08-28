Controversial Right-Winger Milo Yiannopoulos Detained by ICE After Being Apprehended in Louisiana

According to reports, Yiannopoulos was in the Big Easy just as Ye arrived for a concert in the city on Friday, August 28.

After his capture, far-right influencer Laura Loomer, who had a public fallout with Yiannopoulos, took credit for the detainment. Loomer alleged in December that Yiannopoulos overstayed his visa and has been illegally residing in the U.S., including staying at the homes of former Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene and podcaster Candace Owens.

Loomer took a victory lap on X, boasting, "llegal alien Milo Yiannopoulos has been detained by ICE."

"I was the first person to report on the fact that Milo was in the U.S. illegally where he incited violence against President Trump and worked for Marjorie Traitor Greene," she shared. "Recently, Candace Owens invited this illegal alien into her home.

"When Milo called for me to be assassinated, I reported him to ICE and the FBI. I told you all that Milo was an illegal alien. He was detained in Louisiana by @ICEgov. Milo is going to be deported back to the U.K. where he can live among the Muslims he has recently chosen to embrace. Today is a great day for America."