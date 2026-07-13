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Home > News > Mitch McConnell

'Such Bulls--t': Laura Loomer Blasts Mitch McConnell's Hospital Photo as Right-Wing Firebrand Calls His Staff 'Liars'

A photo of Laura Loomer alongside a photo of Mitch McConnell
Source: X/@LoomerUnleashed; Facebook/Mitch McConnell

Laura Loomer isn't backing down from her latest conspiracy theory.

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July 13 2026, Published 2:30 p.m. ET

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Even Republicans aren't convinced Mitch McConnell is alive and well.

Political pundit Laura Loomer seethed after the Kentucky politician's team shared a photo from the hospital. In the picture, McConnell, 84, seemed in good spirits, holding a newspaper in his hand. However, Loomer, who believes MAGA is engaging in a "cover-up," wasn't convinced, RadarOnline.com can confirm.

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Laura Loomer Flames Latest Mitch McConnell Update

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Source: MEGA

Loomer questioned possible AI-usage in the McConnell photo.

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Loomer questioned if the photo was actually AI-generated, pointing to the text on the newspaper. She wrote on X, "The text is blurry, and the tag on his shirt is blurred. "Also, if he’s in the hospital, why is there no IV connected to him to monitor his health? This is such bulls--t. His staff are liars."

While Loomer argued the newspaper he held might just be AI-generated, it is a very real edition. The photo in the newspaper, which McConnell is holding, was of baseball player Chris Hacopian, matching the front page of The Washington Post from July 12. A Community Note was added to Loomer's post to link to WaPo's story.

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Mitch McConnell's Team Claims He's Doing Okay

A photo of Mitch McConnell and Elaine Chao
Source: Facebook/Mitch McConnell

McConnell's team claimed his issues stemmed from his polio diagnosis as a child.

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The photo of McConnell featured the senator wearing a red and white gingham button-up shirt and a pair of jeans. He posed next to his wife, Elaine Chao, and the couple was all smiles.

Alongside the photo, McConnell's team shared an update and statement. They clarified McConnell will not be returning to the Senate floor in the immediate future, but is still actively at work behind the scenes.

McConnell said, "Rest assured that, in the meantime, I'm not taking a break from the Senate business that matters to you.”

He added, "My doctors have confirmed that I didn't break any bones or suffer a concussion. I didn't have a heart attack or a stroke. I don't have any tumors or hemorrhages. But I was briefly unconscious and was taken to the hospital. While receiving excellent care over the past several weeks, I've also had to deal with a mild case of pneumonia."

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Laura Loomer Alleges Mitch McConnell Is 'Brain Dead'

A photo of Mitch McConnell
Source: MEGA

Loomer hasn't let up with her ridicule over the McConnell claims.

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After McConnell's June 14 fall, he was taken to the hospital. After multiple weeks without being seen by the public, pundits like Loomer began to question his wellness. Around week three, Loomer urged MAGA Republicans to call out McConnell, asking them to recall their own ridicule of former President Joe Biden's decline.

She wrote on X, "We are being lied to because some RINOs don’t want the Save America Act to pass, and they would be more than happy if Kentucky’s Democrat Governor @AndyBeshearKY was able to appoint McConnell’s replacement so Democrats could move to impeach President Trump and further block the Save America Act."

Loomer added, "We spent 4 years calling out the Democrats for covering up Joe Biden’s mental decline, and now Republicans are doing the same for Senator Mitch McConnell @SenMcConnell, who is brain dead."

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Republican Allies Vouch for Mitch McConnell's Health

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A photo of Mitch McConnell
Source: MEGA

Not everyone has been convinced over McConnell's current condition.

McConnell's allies, though, insist he really is doing okay. After all, multiple members of the Senate claimed to speak with McConnell about work-related tasks and business.

Scott Jennings, a commentator and longtime McConnell adviser, wrote online, "We talked for just shy of 20 minutes … about IRAN, UKRAINE, the unfolding situation in MAINE, my visit to the TR Presidential Library, and even a little bit of Senate history. I told him we want to see him back at work as soon as possible."

Loomer, though, questioned how McConnell would be capable of a lengthy conversation. She cited a video from three years ago where McConnell froze up while fielding questions from reporters at a standard press conference.

She wrote on X, "I am sure all of you had 20-minute-long conversations with Mitch McConnell today since 3 years ago, he couldn’t even have a 45-second conversation."

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