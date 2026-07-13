'Such Bulls--t': Laura Loomer Blasts Mitch McConnell's Hospital Photo as Right-Wing Firebrand Calls His Staff 'Liars'

The photo of McConnell featured the senator wearing a red and white gingham button-up shirt and a pair of jeans. He posed next to his wife, Elaine Chao, and the couple was all smiles.

Alongside the photo, McConnell's team shared an update and statement. They clarified McConnell will not be returning to the Senate floor in the immediate future, but is still actively at work behind the scenes.

McConnell said, "Rest assured that, in the meantime, I'm not taking a break from the Senate business that matters to you.”

He added, "My doctors have confirmed that I didn't break any bones or suffer a concussion. I didn't have a heart attack or a stroke. I don't have any tumors or hemorrhages. But I was briefly unconscious and was taken to the hospital. While receiving excellent care over the past several weeks, I've also had to deal with a mild case of pneumonia."