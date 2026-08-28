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Home > News > Chris Watts

Everything to Know About Convicted Killer Chris Watts' New Girlfriend Lizzie Henderson — Amid Marriage Rumors

Mugshot of Chris Watts
Source: MEGA

Chris Watts has reportedly found love while behind bars.

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Aug. 28 2026, Published 4:30 p.m. ET

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Chris Watts, who is currently serving multiple life sentences for murdering his pregnant wife and two daughters, has reportedly applied to marry his girlfriend, Lizzie Henderson.

The convicted killer received five life sentences without the possibility of parole after pleading guilty to the 2018 murders of his wife, Shanann, and their two daughters, Bella and Celeste. While behind bars, he has reportedly corresponded with multiple women and even sent "racy letters" to some of them.

"They send s--- pictures, and he responds," a source told People in 2022. "There are a lot of women who think he's handsome and misunderstood. They send a lot of letters. He's got nothing else to do, so he feeds his ego in that way. Because he's not popular at all in prison. He's in protective custody. The only outlet he has is with these letters."

Watts later began a relationship with Henderson, and the couple has since taken steps toward getting married while he remains incarcerated.

RadarOnline.com can reveal more about Henderson and her relationship with Watts.

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Lizzie Henderson Works as a Realtor

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Mugshot of Chris Watts
Source: MEGA

Chris Watts is serving multiple life sentences in a Wisconsin prison.

According to Daily Mail, Watts' girlfriend is a 39-year-old realtor from Cleveland, Ohio, who holds a real estate license in Wisconsin. She was employed at a supermarket when details about her relationship with Watts emerged.

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Lizzie Henderson Relocated to Wisconsin to Be Closer to Chris Watts

Mugshot of Chris Watts
Source: MEGA

Chris Watts was convicted of murdering his pregnant wife and two daughters in 2018.

Per the Daily Mail, Henderson and her mother moved from Ohio to Wisconsin to be closer to Watts as he spends his prison sentence at Dodge Correctional Institution.

She told the outlet that she is aware some people may consider her relationship with Watts "weird."

However, she has remained private about how their romance began. Asked how she and Watts met, Henderson said, "How things began is between me, him, and God."

Prison logs show she spent Christmas Day with Watts in 2024 and visited him more than 20 times in 2025.

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Chris Watts and Lizzie Henderson Have Reportedly Submitted a Marriage Request

Mugshot of Chris Watts
Source: MEGA

Lizzie Henderson has reportedly applied to legally change her name.

Henderson's relatives confirmed to Daily Mail that the two have applied to marry through the prison system at Dodge Correctional Institution. Her former stepfather, George Wilson Jr., was reportedly aware of both the relationship and their marriage request.

Family members also said Henderson has been using "Lizzie Watts" within the family, and People separately confirmed she had applied for a confidential name change.

Additionally, photographs released by Daily Mail showed Henderson arriving at DCI wearing wedding rings on her left finger.

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Lizzie Henderson Has Previously Spoken About Chris Watts' Crimes

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Mugshot of Chris Watts, Shanann, and their two daughters, Bella and Celeste
Source: MEGA

Chris Watts applied to marry Lizzie Henderson while incarcerated.

Henderson was similarly guarded when questioned about Watts' past crimes.

"How I feel about it? He knows. He knows how I feel," she shared. "I don't know all the people involved, but I would want to respect them."

She also said the murders were "something harsh for anyone to experience."

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