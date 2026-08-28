Everything to Know About Convicted Killer Chris Watts' New Girlfriend Lizzie Henderson — Amid Marriage Rumors

Chris Watts, who is currently serving multiple life sentences for murdering his pregnant wife and two daughters, has reportedly applied to marry his girlfriend, Lizzie Henderson.

The convicted killer received five life sentences without the possibility of parole after pleading guilty to the 2018 murders of his wife, Shanann, and their two daughters, Bella and Celeste. While behind bars, he has reportedly corresponded with multiple women and even sent "racy letters" to some of them.

"They send s--- pictures, and he responds," a source told People in 2022. "There are a lot of women who think he's handsome and misunderstood. They send a lot of letters. He's got nothing else to do, so he feeds his ego in that way. Because he's not popular at all in prison. He's in protective custody. The only outlet he has is with these letters."

Watts later began a relationship with Henderson, and the couple has since taken steps toward getting married while he remains incarcerated.

RadarOnline.com can reveal more about Henderson and her relationship with Watts.