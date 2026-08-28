Meghan Markle 'Not First Choice' for Role in 'The Gentlemen' — Guy Ritchie Favors Kim Kardashian as His 'Leading Lady'

But according to insiders, the British director has another A-list name in mind: Kim Kardashian.

Taking to his Naughty But Nice Substack page, Rob Shuter explains: "Guy loves controversy, star power and people who instantly get everyone talking – and Kim delivers all three. Meghan is absolutely in the conversation, but she’s not the only one. If Guy could land Kim, she would be his first choice."

The insider believes Ritchie, 57, favors Kardashian, 45, over the ex-Suits star due to the amount of exposure the SKIMS founder will bring the show globally.

The source added: "Meghan would create noise. Kim would create an earthquake. Guy understands that controversy can be incredibly valuable when you’re trying to make television people cannot stop talking about."