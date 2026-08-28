Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Royals News > Meghan Markle

Meghan Markle 'Not First Choice' for Role in 'The Gentlemen' — Guy Ritchie Favors Kim Kardashian as His 'Leading Lady'

picture of meghan markle, guy ritchie and kim kardashian
Source: MEGA

Meghan Markle has competition for a role in 'The Gentlemen' as creator Guy Ritchie wants Kim Kardashian to star, according to insiders.

Aug. 28 2026, Updated 4:20 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

Meghan Markle is not Guy Ritchie's first choice for a role in his Netflix series The Gentlemen, according to new claims RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The Duchess of Sussex has been heavily linked with a shock part in the recently announced third season following her return to the U.K. with her husband, Prince Harry, 41.

Article continues below advertisement

'If Guy Could Land Kim, She Would Be His First Choice'

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
picture of Kim kardashian
Source: MEGA

Director Ritchie is excited by the buzz signing Kardashian will cause, claim insiders.

Article continues below advertisement

But according to insiders, the British director has another A-list name in mind: Kim Kardashian.

Taking to his Naughty But Nice Substack page, Rob Shuter explains: "Guy loves controversy, star power and people who instantly get everyone talking – and Kim delivers all three. Meghan is absolutely in the conversation, but she’s not the only one. If Guy could land Kim, she would be his first choice."

The insider believes Ritchie, 57, favors Kardashian, 45, over the ex-Suits star due to the amount of exposure the SKIMS founder will bring the show globally.

The source added: "Meghan would create noise. Kim would create an earthquake. Guy understands that controversy can be incredibly valuable when you’re trying to make television people cannot stop talking about."

Article continues below advertisement

Meghan Markle Wants 'Ultimate Temptress' Role

picture of meghan markle
Source: MEGA

Markle's acting comeback is part of the reason why she and Prince Harry are returning to U.K, claim sources.

Article continues below advertisement

Markle is apparently being considered for the role of the "ultimate temptress" in the dark comedy.

The 44-year-old's ambition to kick-start her acting career is also believed to have contributed to Markle's decision to move back to the U.K. with Harry.

A source told The Sun: "The gossip in TV circles is that Meghan could play the ultimate temptress, who puts the cat among the pigeons by seducing an aristocrat.

"The Gentlemen would be perfect for her as it's a big-budget, glossy production which is quintessentially British. But because it is on Netflix, that gives it a huge global audience. In fact, it is one of the streaming giant’s biggest hits of recent years."

The insider continued, "It would see her star opposite Theo James, who plays Eddie, and he is one of the frontrunners to be the new James Bond.

Article continues below advertisement

Sussexes Eye '$16million Estate'

picture of meghan markle and prince harry
Source: MEGA

Meghan and Harry are looking to settle down in the Cotswolds.

READ MORE ON ROYAL FAMILY NEWS
Trevor Rees-Jones survived the car crash that killed Princess Diana.

Princess Diana's Bodyguard's Heart-Wrenching 11-Word Message to Late Royal After Her Tragic Death

Prince William lost his mother, Diana, when he was 15.

EXCLUSIVE: Young Prince William Believed King Charles Was 'Responsible' for Mom Princess Diana's Tragic Death After Being 'Driven Out of the Royal Family,' Insider Claims

Article continues below advertisement

"Everything about the project screams quality, but it is also one with a bit of an edge too."

Meanwhile, Markle and Harry are reportedly eyeing a massive $16million estate in an "incredibly expensive" area of the Cotswolds as their new base in the U.K.

“Now, tacky would be the wrong word, but the Oxfordshire end is slightly newer money as opposed to the Gloucestershire side," royal insider Tom Sykes explained on his The Royalist podcast about the two distinct areas of the Cotswolds.

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Article continues below advertisement
picture of meghan markle
Source: MEGA

Markle and Prince Harry may be base themselves in a village called Stow-on-the-Wold.

"Harry and Megan, I'm told, are very interested in looking at houses around the kind of region of quite a famous village that I'm sure any of our American visitors who've been to the Cotswolds will have visited, which is called Stow-on-the-Wold," the host noted about the quaint village near the border on the "OX" and "GL" as he noted the shires are known.

Sykes called the town "a sort of famous village... and that is the gossip going through all the WhatsApp groups, all the people, all the professionals in the Cotswolds."

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2026 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.