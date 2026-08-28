Joe Biden Wears Knee Brace in Rare Photo with Daughter Ashley — After Son Hunter Revealed Ex-Prez's Cancer Spread to His Bones

In the selfie, smilng Joe, 83, was seen wearing a white collared golf shirt and navy shorts while holding a phone in his right hand.

The large brace stretching from the former president's left thigh to his mid-calf was unmistakable, as Ashey gave a near-full body shot of her dad while only showing herself from the chest-up, wearing a tan T-shirt and a baseball cap.

The brace on Joe's leg appeared heavier and more sturdy that a smaller black one he was sporting during a shopping trip to an Old Navy store in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware, on August 14, where he was again wearing shorts and posed with an adorable little boy in a photo shared to X.