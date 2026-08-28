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Home > Politics > Joe Biden

Joe Biden Wears Knee Brace in Rare Photo with Daughter Ashley — After Son Hunter Revealed Ex-Prez's Cancer Spread to His Bones

Photo of Ashley and Joe Biden
Source: @ashleyblazerbiden/instagram

Ashley Biden shared a heartwarming photo with her cancer-stricken father.

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Aug. 28 2026, Updated 4:19 p.m. ET

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Joe Biden appeared to be suffering from more health setbacks, as he was seen wearing a knee brace in a photo shared by his daughter, Ashley Biden, just days after son Hunter Biden revealed the former president's cancer has spread again, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The father and daughter were seen relaxing in a green and leafy backyard while seated, as Ashely, 45, shared the sunset drenched snapshot to her Instagram Stories on Wednesday, August 26.

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Joe Biden Wore Knee Brace in Photo With Daughter Ashley

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Photo of Ashley and Joe Biden
Source: @ashleyblazerbiden/instagram

Ashley Biden shared a rare look at her ailing father in an Instagram photo.

In the selfie, smilng Joe, 83, was seen wearing a white collared golf shirt and navy shorts while holding a phone in his right hand.

The large brace stretching from the former president's left thigh to his mid-calf was unmistakable, as Ashey gave a near-full body shot of her dad while only showing herself from the chest-up, wearing a tan T-shirt and a baseball cap.

The brace on Joe's leg appeared heavier and more sturdy that a smaller black one he was sporting during a shopping trip to an Old Navy store in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware, on August 14, where he was again wearing shorts and posed with an adorable little boy in a photo shared to X.

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Family Time at Home in Delaware

Photo of Jill, Ashley and Joe Biden
Source: @ashleyblazerbiden/instagram

Ashley Biden is Joe and Jill Biden's only biological child, born four years after they married in 1977.

Highly private social worker Ashley never took a public facing role during her dad's four years as president, but is still active when it comes to proudly showing off how her parents are doing via social media.

Her mom, Jill Biden, features prominently in posts, including a "Moments & Music Mid -Summer" carousel posted on July 23.

Ashley also included a family photo alongside her mom and dad in a June carousel, posing next to what appeared to be the pond next to the Biden's home in Greenville, Delaware.

The former first couple still spent plenty of time in Joe's beloved home state during his single term in the White House, regularly escaping Washington, D.C., for weekend getaways at their Rehoboth Beach retreat.

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Hunter Biden Shared Devastating Update on Dad Joe's Cancer Battle

Photo of Joe and Hunter Biden
Source: Bonnie Cash - Pool via CNP / MEGA

Hunter Biden gave a heartbreaking update that his dad's cancer has spread past his prostate and bones.

Ashley's half-brother, Hunter, recently delivered a heartbreaking update on their dad's battle with stage 4 cancer.

The 56-year-old former lawyer revealed that Joe's aggressive prostate cancer, which had already metastasized to his bones, has continued to spread.

"The cancer has spread, metastasized into his bones and further," Hunter shared during a BBC interview. "It's very painful and it's very debilitating in many respects. It's really hard. It's really sad to watch."

Joe first revealed his shocking advanced cancer diagnosis in May 2025, only four months after leaving the White House.

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Joe Biden's Cancer Battle Has Become 'Very Painful'

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Photo of Joe Biden
Source: MEGA

A top internist speculated Joe Biden's cancer could have spread to his liver.

A renowned New York-based internist exclusively told Radar after Hunter's revelation that the cancer may have spread to the former president's liver, which could explain the "pain" the former first son described.

Dr. Stuart Fischer, who has not treated Joe, speculated about the spread and noted that when cancer moves to the liver, it becomes untreatable and "extremely painful," requiring "the strongest pain medication on earth."

"He may have only two to three months left to live because you don't give medicine for this," Dr. Fischer, said of the sad prognosis if his guess is correct. "You can only treat the pain and put him in hospice care, where the whole goal is pain relief."

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