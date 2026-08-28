Ex-MAGA Queen Marjorie Taylor Greene Reveals Her Surprising Congressional Salary — as She's Praised for Her Full 'Transparency'
Aug. 28 2026, Published 4:00 p.m. ET
Marjorie Taylor Greene has shared the truth about her congressional salary, hoping to shut down any conspiracies and misinformation, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The former congresswoman left the House of Representatives on January 5, 2026, and she's never been afraid to get transparent with her supporters.
MTG Breaks Down Congressional Salary
As per federal guidelines, the congressional salary is $174,000 annually. The base salary has not been raised since 2009. However, additional money was approved to help members of Congress with housing expenses in Washington, D.C. The additional allowances go toward lodging, meals, and parking, but they come with strict limitations.
Greene shared in a new video that within one year she paid nearly $27,000 for her housing expenses. Additionally, she cashed in on almost $12,000 in meals.
The former MAGA supporter dished on the deductions from her salary, too, including taxes, retirement fund, and health insurance. She dispelled the myth that members of Congress receive free healthcare by showing her $409 monthly contribution to her plan.
She backed up her numbers by showing a copy of her pay stubs.
MTG Explains Stock Trading Guidelines
Greene also got candid about investments and stock trading while acting as a member of Congress. As she explained, members of Congress are allowed to trade stock – but under strict guidelines. Particularly, they are required to rapidly report any trades to the Federal Trade Commission as per the STOCK Act of 2012.
"This is the law in place that's very strict about stock trading, and it was put in place to prevent insider trading," Greene explained in her video.
In order to balance and manage trading with her duties as a public servant, Greene made a fiduciary agreement with a broker. She was not allowed to make decisions or have knowledge about her trades, and the broker did it on her behalf.
"He did a phenomenal job conducting all my trades for me," she said. "And then once trades are made, we had to report them directly by law by the STOCK Act and report these transactions through our FTC and through our financial disclosure reports."
Greene claimed she reported her trades "faster than pretty much everybody."
Supporters Praise MTG's 'Transparency'
Greene's supporters were thrilled to get some candid insight. "Now that's what I call transparency," said one person in the comments.
Another echoed, "Thank you for the transparency, Rep. MTG!"
Still, people weren't happy with the salaries, expressing that they'd like to see reform.
"They should have to stay in government-type housing/apartments and get no pay for housing. Congress membership is supposed to be a part-time job and go back home to do their normal job," one user suggested.
Representatives only started allowing reimbursement for their home and meal expenses in April 2023.
Another added, "Turn the Kennedy Center into a dorm. I don't feel sorry for people who make almost $200,000 a year plus expenses. Which includes high-end eateries and travel. Not to mention the insider trading that others go to jail for."
MTG Greene Calls for Additional Regulations on Executive Branch Stock Trading
After disclosing how she handled her investments, Greene called for a change in the executive branch, including President Trump, similar to one that might take effect for Congress.
Greene co-sponsored the Stop Insider Trading Act during her time as an elected official. It would put restrictions in place that prevented members of Congress and their immediate family from buying new stocks while allowing them to maintain stocks owned before their tenure. Additionally, any sale of their existing stocks would be required to be reported between 7 and 14 days beforehand.
The one shortcoming of the bill, Greene decided, was that it didn't include the president or members of the executive branch, targeting only Congress.
She said, "So, if members of Congress can't trade stocks and senators can't trade stocks, then neither should the president or the vice president or minutes, secretaries of departments. So, by the way, in the executive branch, that's where all the government contracts are signed, not in Congress. So, I think that's interesting, and if everybody thinks about that a little bit, they might fully understand what that means."
The bill, as it stands, was passed by the House in July 2026. However, its future in the Senate is unknown, especially as the bill included concessions for voter identification requirements.