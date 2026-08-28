Ex-MAGA Queen Marjorie Taylor Greene Reveals Her Surprising Congressional Salary — as She's Praised for Her Full 'Transparency'

The former congresswoman left the House of Representatives on January 5, 2026, and she's never been afraid to get transparent with her supporters.

Marjorie Taylor Greene has shared the truth about her congressional salary, hoping to shut down any conspiracies and misinformation, RadarOnline.com has learned.

She backed up her numbers by showing a copy of her pay stubs.

The former MAGA supporter dished on the deductions from her salary, too, including taxes, retirement fund, and health insurance. She dispelled the myth that members of Congress receive free healthcare by showing her $409 monthly contribution to her plan.

Greene shared in a new video that within one year she paid nearly $27,000 for her housing expenses. Additionally, she cashed in on almost $12,000 in meals.

As per federal guidelines, the congressional salary is $174,000 annually. The base salary has not been raised since 2009. However, additional money was approved to help members of Congress with housing expenses in Washington, D.C. The additional allowances go toward lodging, meals, and parking, but they come with strict limitations.

Greene also got candid about investments and stock trading while acting as a member of Congress. As she explained, members of Congress are allowed to trade stock – but under strict guidelines. Particularly, they are required to rapidly report any trades to the Federal Trade Commission as per the STOCK Act of 2012.

"This is the law in place that's very strict about stock trading, and it was put in place to prevent insider trading," Greene explained in her video.

In order to balance and manage trading with her duties as a public servant, Greene made a fiduciary agreement with a broker. She was not allowed to make decisions or have knowledge about her trades, and the broker did it on her behalf.

"He did a phenomenal job conducting all my trades for me," she said. "And then once trades are made, we had to report them directly by law by the STOCK Act and report these transactions through our FTC and through our financial disclosure reports."

Greene claimed she reported her trades "faster than pretty much everybody."