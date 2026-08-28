Trump 'Skipping 25th Anniversary 9/11 Ceremony' in New York to Visit His Golf Course in Ireland
Aug. 28 2026, Published 3:43 p.m. ET
Donald Trump is skipping the upcoming memorial commemoration in Manhattan for the 25th anniversary of the terrorist attack on the World Trade Center, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The president will instead mark the grim milestone in a much smaller way, before jetting off to his golf course in Ireland for the Irish Open.
Donald Trump Will Not Speak at Manhattan Memorial
Trump's decision to pass on the ceremony reportedly came after he was told he would not be able to speak at the hallowed site now known as ground zero.
According to The New York Times, Trump had planned to attend, and staffers made advance visits to the site to prepare for his appearance.
He also wanted to speak at the event. However, the National September 11 Memorial and Museum has prohibited politicians from delivering speeches at the annual commemoration since 2012 in an effort to keep the event nonpartisan and focused solely on victims and their families.
After learning he would not be allowed to speak, the 80-year-old canceled his plans, and will instead pay tribute at the Pentagon, site of the second terror attack on Sept. 11, 2001.
Vice President J.D. Vance is expected to represent the White House at the New York event. Former Presidents Bill Clinton, George W. Bush, and Barack Obama are also expected to attend, along with former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani.
Donald Trump Set to Tee Off Overseas
The president's travel plans reportedly also played a part in the decision to avoid Manhattan. Trump is scheduled to depart for his golf course in Doonbeg, Ireland, the day after the anniversary. Leaving from Joint Base Andrews in Maryland would cause fewer disruptions than departing from New York or New Jersey.
Trump last attended the ground zero ceremony in 2024, alongside then-President Joe Biden and then-Vice President Kamala Harris.
Anna Kelly, a White House spokeswoman, did not address the president's plans in response to The Times' request for comment.
"On the 25th anniversary of this tragic day, the president will remember those who were killed at the hands of evil terrorists, honor their loved ones, and pay tribute to the brave first responders who put their lives on the line to rescue their fellow Americans," she simply told the outlet.
Donald Trump Claimed He 'Warned' Government About Osama Bin Laden
Trump was engulfed in controversy after last year's ceremony, when he bizarrely claimed he warned the government about Osama Bin Laden a full year before the terror attacks.
While addressing a crowd of sailors and officers at the U.S. Navy's 250th anniversary celebration in Norfolk, Virginia, Trump highlighted the force's accomplishments before telling the audience he "had to take a little credit" for sounding an alarm about the Al-Qaeda chief more than a decade before his death.
Trump said: "And please remember I wrote about Osama bin Laden exactly one year ago, one year before he blew up the World Trade Center."
He later added: "I said, 'You got to watch Osama bin Laden.' And the fake news would never let me get away with that statement unless it was true."
Donald Trump Takes Credit
Trump appeared to be referring to his 2000 book, The America We Deserve, co-written with Dave Shiflett.
He continued: "But I can tell you there's a page in there devoted to the fact that I saw somebody named Osama bin Laden and I didn't like it, and you've gotta take care of him. They didn't do it. A year later, he blew up the World Trade Center."
"So, (I) gotta take a little credit because nobody else is going to give it to me. You know the old story: If they don't give you credit, just take it yourself."