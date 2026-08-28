Trump 'Skipping 25th Anniversary 9/11 Ceremony' in New York to Visit His Golf Course in Ireland

Trump's decision to pass on the ceremony reportedly came after he was told he would not be able to speak at the hallowed site now known as ground zero.

According to The New York Times, Trump had planned to attend, and staffers made advance visits to the site to prepare for his appearance.

He also wanted to speak at the event. However, the National September 11 Memorial and Museum has prohibited politicians from delivering speeches at the annual commemoration since 2012 in an effort to keep the event nonpartisan and focused solely on victims and their families.

After learning he would not be allowed to speak, the 80-year-old canceled his plans, and will instead pay tribute at the Pentagon, site of the second terror attack on Sept. 11, 2001.

Vice President J.D. Vance is expected to represent the White House at the New York event. Former Presidents Bill Clinton, George W. Bush, and Barack Obama are also expected to attend, along with former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani.