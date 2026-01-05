Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Politics > Donald Trump

'Completely Insane' Trump Torched For Insisting He 'Predicted' Osama Bin Laden's 9/11 Terrorist Attack During Bizarre Rant

Composite photo of Donald Trump and the World Trade Center
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump insisted the World Trade Center tragedy would not have occurred if he had been listened to.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Jan. 5 2026, Published 4:00 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

Donald Trump has been ripped to shreds after he insisted he "predicted" Osama Bin Laden's 9/11 terrorist attack during a bizarre rant, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

When speaking to reporters while aboard Air Force One with Lindsey Graham, the president insisted something "interesting" had been mentioned, leading him to go off on a tangent about September 11.

Article continues below advertisement

What Did Donald Trump Say About Osama Bin Laden?

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
Source: @Acyn/X

Trump asked Lindsey Graham if he knew he'd 'predicted Bin Laden.'

Trump went on to allege he "wrote about bin Laden one year before the attack on the World Trade Center."

"I said you have to go after bin Laden," he continued. "It was in my book. And very few people want to say that... If they would've listened to me, they would've taken out bin Laden, and you wouldn't have had the World Trade Center tragedy."

He then turned to Graham to ask if he "knew" that he had "predicted bin Laden."

"I learn something every day," Graham replied.

Trump didn't relent, though, asking Graham again, "No, but did you hear that? Did you know? I wrote a book. It was one year before the attack that the book came out and it talked about – there's a whole page, a whole section dedicated to a guy named Bin Laden who's a bad guy we have to take out."

"So I'll get the book," Graham retorted.

Article continues below advertisement

Donald Trump Taken to Task Over Bin Laden Comments

Photo of Donald Trump
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump gave an interview on 9/11/01 and did not 'mention bin Laden,' an X user pointed out.

X users immediately took Trump to task over the comments on bin Laden, with one writing, "He is completely insane. He really does think he is bigger than the entirety of humanity. His entire life is a story of human pain and suffering."

"Well, I didn't know about that, but mostly because you just completely made it up," another user quipped, while a third person insisted the claim had been "thoroughly debunked."

Another X member pointed out Trump did do "an interview with Fox5 News in NYC" on the day of the 9/11 attacks.

"He didn't mention bin Laden," they shared, alongside a clip. "Trump did remember to tell viewers that the owner of the WTC was a good friend of his & his 40 Wall St property was now the tallest building in Downtown Manhattan."

Article continues below advertisement

Donald Trump's Cognitive Ability Has Been Under a Microscope

Photo of Donald Trump
Source: MEGA

There have been concerns Trump may be suffering from dementia.

While many took issue with the comments Trump made, his cognitive health has been under scrutiny as of late, as he has fueled concerns he may be suffering from dementia.

As Radar reported, Trump was fact-checked with a clip of him responding to an inquiry about the release of the full footage of recent strikes on Venezuelan boats. This interview took place five days before he went off on ABC News' Rachel Scott for asking a follow-up question about the footage at a press conference.

Regardless of the footage, Trump denied ever having commented on it.

READ MORE ON POLITICS NEWS
nicolas maduro luigi mangione

Arrested Nicolás Maduro Mocked For Being In The Same New York 'Hellhole' Jail as CEO Assassin Suspect Luigi Mangione

Split photo of Tim Walz, Donald Trump

Tim Walz Accuses Trump of Wanting to 'Poison' Minnesota Residents During Press Conference After Dropping Out of Governor's Race Amid Fraud Allegations

Trump Has Dementia 'Far Worse Than Biden's Was,' Users Claim

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Photo of Donald Trump
Source: MEGA

Trump is 'unfit for the presidency,' an X user insisted.

The two opposing exchanges led social media to erupt with comments on his cognitive health.

"Senility and compulsive lying are a dangerous mix. Remember that, kids!" one person wrote.

"Trump's dementia is far worse than Biden's was. Sane, normal men don't plaster themselves with makeup and go on slurring, name-calling rants, then forget what they said. He's crazy and demented," another X user piped in to add.

"He's mentally unfit for the presidency!" a person chimed in to say, while another alleged, "He can't remember anything. The man is sick in the head."

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2026 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.