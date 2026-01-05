'Completely Insane' Trump Torched For Insisting He 'Predicted' Osama Bin Laden's 9/11 Terrorist Attack During Bizarre Rant

Trump went on to allege he "wrote about bin Laden one year before the attack on the World Trade Center."

"I said you have to go after bin Laden," he continued. "It was in my book. And very few people want to say that... If they would've listened to me, they would've taken out bin Laden, and you wouldn't have had the World Trade Center tragedy."

He then turned to Graham to ask if he "knew" that he had "predicted bin Laden."

"I learn something every day," Graham replied.

Trump didn't relent, though, asking Graham again, "No, but did you hear that? Did you know? I wrote a book. It was one year before the attack that the book came out and it talked about – there's a whole page, a whole section dedicated to a guy named Bin Laden who's a bad guy we have to take out."

"So I'll get the book," Graham retorted.