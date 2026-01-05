'Completely Insane' Trump Torched For Insisting He 'Predicted' Osama Bin Laden's 9/11 Terrorist Attack During Bizarre Rant
Jan. 5 2026, Published 4:00 p.m. ET
Donald Trump has been ripped to shreds after he insisted he "predicted" Osama Bin Laden's 9/11 terrorist attack during a bizarre rant, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
When speaking to reporters while aboard Air Force One with Lindsey Graham, the president insisted something "interesting" had been mentioned, leading him to go off on a tangent about September 11.
What Did Donald Trump Say About Osama Bin Laden?
Trump went on to allege he "wrote about bin Laden one year before the attack on the World Trade Center."
"I said you have to go after bin Laden," he continued. "It was in my book. And very few people want to say that... If they would've listened to me, they would've taken out bin Laden, and you wouldn't have had the World Trade Center tragedy."
He then turned to Graham to ask if he "knew" that he had "predicted bin Laden."
"I learn something every day," Graham replied.
Trump didn't relent, though, asking Graham again, "No, but did you hear that? Did you know? I wrote a book. It was one year before the attack that the book came out and it talked about – there's a whole page, a whole section dedicated to a guy named Bin Laden who's a bad guy we have to take out."
"So I'll get the book," Graham retorted.
Donald Trump Taken to Task Over Bin Laden Comments
X users immediately took Trump to task over the comments on bin Laden, with one writing, "He is completely insane. He really does think he is bigger than the entirety of humanity. His entire life is a story of human pain and suffering."
"Well, I didn't know about that, but mostly because you just completely made it up," another user quipped, while a third person insisted the claim had been "thoroughly debunked."
Another X member pointed out Trump did do "an interview with Fox5 News in NYC" on the day of the 9/11 attacks.
"He didn't mention bin Laden," they shared, alongside a clip. "Trump did remember to tell viewers that the owner of the WTC was a good friend of his & his 40 Wall St property was now the tallest building in Downtown Manhattan."
Donald Trump's Cognitive Ability Has Been Under a Microscope
While many took issue with the comments Trump made, his cognitive health has been under scrutiny as of late, as he has fueled concerns he may be suffering from dementia.
As Radar reported, Trump was fact-checked with a clip of him responding to an inquiry about the release of the full footage of recent strikes on Venezuelan boats. This interview took place five days before he went off on ABC News' Rachel Scott for asking a follow-up question about the footage at a press conference.
Regardless of the footage, Trump denied ever having commented on it.
Trump Has Dementia 'Far Worse Than Biden's Was,' Users Claim
The two opposing exchanges led social media to erupt with comments on his cognitive health.
"Senility and compulsive lying are a dangerous mix. Remember that, kids!" one person wrote.
"Trump's dementia is far worse than Biden's was. Sane, normal men don't plaster themselves with makeup and go on slurring, name-calling rants, then forget what they said. He's crazy and demented," another X user piped in to add.
"He's mentally unfit for the presidency!" a person chimed in to say, while another alleged, "He can't remember anything. The man is sick in the head."