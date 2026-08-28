Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > News > Barron Trump

Barron Trump's 'Creepy' Trait Comes Under Scrutiny by Critics — as Details of The Don's Youngest Son's 'Reclusive' Life Emerge

Photo of Barron Trump
Source: MEGA

Barron Trump's 'creepy' behavior trait is under the spotlight.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Aug. 28 2026, Published 3:20 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

Despite Barron Trump staying mostly out of the public eye, his rare public appearances have led critics to point out one "creepy" behavior trait, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

President Trump's youngest son is now under scrutiny as the curtain has been pulled back on the college student and his "reclusive" life.

Article continues below advertisement

Barron Trump's Unknown Voice

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
Photo of Barron Trump
Source: MEGA

Barron Trump was called out for the lack of times he has spoken.

A social media user took to X to point out, "Has anyone ever heard Barron Trump actually speak?" as one person responded, "Only one recording of his voice that I know, when he was very young. It's odd that he never speaks."

Another added, "No idea what his voice sounds like at all," and a third user suggested, "If he speaks like his father, it’s just as well we don’t hear him," referring to the president, who has faced backlash over his comments and shocking remarks.

One commentator branded the 20-year-old "creepy," and one noted, "Only as a young child. He spoke with Melania's accent."

A person reminded users that Barron "spoke during Trump's speech. Just heard him say 'hello, how are you?' He has a soft and deep voice." Barron was filmed shaking the hand of UFC president and CEO Dana White during his father's election night, where his voice is barely heard.

Article continues below advertisement

Barron Trump's 'Reclusive' Life

Photo of Barron Trump
Source: MEGA

The 20-year-old is also living a 'reclusive' life, according to sources.

However, it appears Barron is doing his best to keep a low profile. According to the New York Post, the president's son "doesn't go out. He's pretty reclusive."

The insider also claimed Barron does not like being seen in public within the White House and prefers to move "quickly" and head straight to his private retreats.

“You don't see him hanging around,” the source pointed out. According to Dr. Azita Sayan, a therapist, Barron is protecting himself and making his friendships and his decisions privately rather than to have them be on display, which I think is developmentally healthy."

Earlier this year, in an interview with USA Today, Barron's mom, Melania, revealed how her parents were vital in his upbringing.

Article continues below advertisement

Melania Trump on Son Barron: 'You Need to be There for a Child Nonstop'

Photo of Barron Trump , Melania Trump
Source: MEGA

Barron Trump's mother, Melania, previously said she wants to be there for her only son 'nonstop.'

"Their love, wisdom, and guidance created a strong foundation for Barron, which nurtured his growth and potential," she explained at the time. "My parents' dedication is irreplaceable, and it inspires me to provide the same for Barron as he navigates his own path."

Another source also claimed Barron just wants a "quiet life. Headlines and memes are the last thing (Melania) wants for him." The First Lady had previously been accused of being a helicopter mom.

"You need to be there for a child nonstop, especially when they need you, especially at that age that Barron is," Melania noted during a talk with Fox Business' Maria Bartiromo.

Earlier this year, the president left critics confused during a White House event on Mother's Day, where he called Melania an "incredible mom" before referring to his grown-up son as her "little boy who's quite tall."

READ MORE ON NEWS
Trevor Rees-Jones survived the car crash that killed Princess Diana.

Princess Diana's Bodyguard's Heart-Wrenching 11-Word Message to Late Royal After Her Tragic Death

Prince William lost his mother, Diana, when he was 15.

EXCLUSIVE: Young Prince William Believed King Charles Was 'Responsible' for Mom Princess Diana's Tragic Death After Being 'Driven Out of the Royal Family,' Insider Claims

Trump's 'Little Boy'

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Photo of Donald Trump, Barron Trump, Melania Trump
Source: MEGA

President Trump once branded Barron Melania's 'little boy.'

The 80-year-old said, "He's a little boy to us, but he's quite tall. And he's great. She takes great care of him." While he has remained out of the spotlight as much as possible, an insider claimed Barron wants to "impress his family" and "make his own mark."

They noted, "He has always thought about business and truly is interested in it like his father. A lot of this ambition has to do with his desire to look good to both Donald and his mother."

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2026 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.