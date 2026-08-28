Barron Trump's 'Creepy' Trait Comes Under Scrutiny by Critics — as Details of The Don's Youngest Son's 'Reclusive' Life Emerge
Aug. 28 2026, Published 3:20 p.m. ET
Despite Barron Trump staying mostly out of the public eye, his rare public appearances have led critics to point out one "creepy" behavior trait, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
President Trump's youngest son is now under scrutiny as the curtain has been pulled back on the college student and his "reclusive" life.
Barron Trump's Unknown Voice
A social media user took to X to point out, "Has anyone ever heard Barron Trump actually speak?" as one person responded, "Only one recording of his voice that I know, when he was very young. It's odd that he never speaks."
Another added, "No idea what his voice sounds like at all," and a third user suggested, "If he speaks like his father, it’s just as well we don’t hear him," referring to the president, who has faced backlash over his comments and shocking remarks.
One commentator branded the 20-year-old "creepy," and one noted, "Only as a young child. He spoke with Melania's accent."
A person reminded users that Barron "spoke during Trump's speech. Just heard him say 'hello, how are you?' He has a soft and deep voice." Barron was filmed shaking the hand of UFC president and CEO Dana White during his father's election night, where his voice is barely heard.
Barron Trump's 'Reclusive' Life
However, it appears Barron is doing his best to keep a low profile. According to the New York Post, the president's son "doesn't go out. He's pretty reclusive."
The insider also claimed Barron does not like being seen in public within the White House and prefers to move "quickly" and head straight to his private retreats.
“You don't see him hanging around,” the source pointed out. According to Dr. Azita Sayan, a therapist, Barron is protecting himself and making his friendships and his decisions privately rather than to have them be on display, which I think is developmentally healthy."
Earlier this year, in an interview with USA Today, Barron's mom, Melania, revealed how her parents were vital in his upbringing.
Melania Trump on Son Barron: 'You Need to be There for a Child Nonstop'
"Their love, wisdom, and guidance created a strong foundation for Barron, which nurtured his growth and potential," she explained at the time. "My parents' dedication is irreplaceable, and it inspires me to provide the same for Barron as he navigates his own path."
Another source also claimed Barron just wants a "quiet life. Headlines and memes are the last thing (Melania) wants for him." The First Lady had previously been accused of being a helicopter mom.
"You need to be there for a child nonstop, especially when they need you, especially at that age that Barron is," Melania noted during a talk with Fox Business' Maria Bartiromo.
Earlier this year, the president left critics confused during a White House event on Mother's Day, where he called Melania an "incredible mom" before referring to his grown-up son as her "little boy who's quite tall."
Trump's 'Little Boy'
The 80-year-old said, "He's a little boy to us, but he's quite tall. And he's great. She takes great care of him." While he has remained out of the spotlight as much as possible, an insider claimed Barron wants to "impress his family" and "make his own mark."
They noted, "He has always thought about business and truly is interested in it like his father. A lot of this ambition has to do with his desire to look good to both Donald and his mother."