Barron Trump's 'Creepy' Trait Comes Under Scrutiny by Critics — as Details of The Don's Youngest Son's 'Reclusive' Life Emerge

A social media user took to X to point out, "Has anyone ever heard Barron Trump actually speak?" as one person responded, "Only one recording of his voice that I know, when he was very young. It's odd that he never speaks."

Another added, "No idea what his voice sounds like at all," and a third user suggested, "If he speaks like his father, it’s just as well we don’t hear him," referring to the president, who has faced backlash over his comments and shocking remarks.

One commentator branded the 20-year-old "creepy," and one noted, "Only as a young child. He spoke with Melania's accent."

A person reminded users that Barron "spoke during Trump's speech. Just heard him say 'hello, how are you?' He has a soft and deep voice." Barron was filmed shaking the hand of UFC president and CEO Dana White during his father's election night, where his voice is barely heard.