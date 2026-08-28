EXCLUSIVE: Dolly Parton Fans Brace for Her 'Emotional' Broadway Show Opening

Dolly Parton will effectively be resurrected on a Broadway stage when her deeply personal life story opens without her – turning the country legend's passion project into an "emotional" celebration of everything she lived, loved and lost. Radaronline.com can reveal Parton, who died from cancer aged 80 on August 25, had spent years developing Dolly: A True Original Musical and hoped to attend its Broadway opening on what would have been her 81st birthday in January.

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Source: MEGA Dolly Parton spent years developing her autobiographical Broadway production.

After Parton's death in Nashville, producers confirmed previews will begin December 7 before the January 19 opening at the St. James Theater – saying continuing was "Dolly's wish." A source close to the production exclusively told Radar: "There was always going to be enormous emotion surrounding Dolly watching her own extraordinary journey recreated on Broadway, but her death completely changes what audiences will experience. "People will now be watching her childhood, struggles, losses and triumphs, knowing she never got to sit in that theater and see the finished Broadway production. It will inevitably feel like Dolly has been brought back to life onstage, and her fans are bracing to have their hearts broken by seeing this production."

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The True Story Behind The Sparkle

Source: www.dollymusical.com The show 'Dolly: A True Original Musical' moves forward following her death.

Parton had discussed creating an autobiographical musical since at least 2016, although its title, shape and timetable evolved. A Nashville production last summer sold strongly before Parton announced dates for its Broadway transfer in July. The singer described finally bringing the project to the stage as intensely personal. Parton said: "Just like the title says, I mean (the production will be) 'true' in every sense of the word." She added: "Now this isn't about a story about sparkle and shine on the outside – it's about where I really come from, what I've lived, what I've lost, what I've loved and how I found my way."

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The Secret Songs Dolly Left Behind

Source: MEGA Director Bartlett Sher will direct the upcoming Broadway production.

Parton was far more than the musical's famous subject. She was a lead producer, co-wrote its book with Maria S. Schlatter and created new songs to sit alongside hits from her extensive catalog. Just last month, she was still promoting the production on social media as tickets went on sale. Another source connected to the production said: "Dolly poured herself into this because she wanted audiences to encounter the woman behind the image. That makes going ahead especially poignant. Her voice, humor and memories are embedded throughout the material, so there will be moments when fans may feel her presence incredibly strongly." Bartlett Sher, a nine-time Tony Award nominee who won Best Direction in 2008 for South Pacific, is directing. The Broadway cast has yet to be announced.

Her Incredible Broadway Legacy

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Source: MEGA Fans view the upcoming Broadway release as an emotional celebration of her legacy.