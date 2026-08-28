Princess Diana's Bodyguard's Heart-Wrenching 11-Word Message to Late Royal After Her Tragic Death

As Radar previously reported, Diana's brother is planning to "set the record straight" on his sister's life in a new book that will hit shelves some time before the 30th anniversary of his sister's passing in August 2027.

"With the 30th anniversary of Diana's tragic death on the skyline, I've been inundated yet again with requests for interviews about my sister," Spencer said. "This has convinced me to write down my own thoughts and memories, once and for all, rather than having the discomfort of again reading the opinions of others, many of which are based on untruths that have become accepted over time."

"The aim of this book is to tell the truth about Diana from her brother's perspective, just as I attempted to do when speaking at her funeral," he continued. "As with my eulogy, I want to speak on Diana's behalf and do so in an openly positive way."