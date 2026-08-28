Michelle Obama and Jon Stewart Slam Trump's White House 'Perversion of Leadership' as Comic Calls Presidency 'Surreal'

Obama and Stewart continued to reflect on some of the unusual, flashy moves from Trump, including those of his first lady, Melania. They famously launched a controversial cryptocurrency under her name as a meme.

"Although I have to say, you guys left money on the table," he said.

Stewart suggested the Obamas had an opportunity to do a "pump and dump" on the crypto market, which may have resulted in massive financial gains.

Obama also went on to throw shade at Donald and Melania dabbling in reality content. The couple released a documentary, Melania, which showed the current first lady's perspective behind-the-scenes leading up to his inauguration.

"We could have had a Netflix deal a decade ago," Obama scoffed.