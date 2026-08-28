Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Politics > Michelle Obama

Michelle Obama and Jon Stewart Slam Trump's White House 'Perversion of Leadership' as Comic Calls Presidency 'Surreal'

A photo of Michelle Obama alongside a photo of Donald Trump alongside a photo of Jon Stewart
Source: YOUTUBE/IMO PODCAST; MEGA; YOUTUBE/IMO PODCAST

Michelle Obama and Jon Stewart dissed the Trump family's financial ties.

Profile Image

Aug. 28 2026, Published 3:01 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

Michelle Obama and Jon Stewart reflected on the Trump presidency and snarked over President Donald Trump's controversial leadership style.

The late-night TV personality spoke with the former first lady on her podcast, IMO, which she hosts alongside Craig Robinson. During their conversation, Stewart slammed the takeover of the Trump administration, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Article continues below advertisement

Michelle Obama and Jon Stewart Diss Trump's Leadership

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
A photo of Michelle Obama, Craig Robinson, and Jon Stewart
Source: YOUTUBE/IMO PODCAST

Michelle Obama, Craig Robinson, and Jon Stewart sat down for a podcast episode.

Article continues below advertisement

Stewart called it a "surreal experience" for the Obama family, who worked to build a legacy in the longstanding institution. Now, he claimed, it was "corrupted" by the Trumps during two nonconsecutive terms.

"To have this perversion of leadership, I imagine, is especially difficult to digest," he said. "There’s a surreal quality to it."

Article continues below advertisement

Obama Family 'Left Money on the Table'

A photo of Michelle Obama
Source: YOUTUBE/IMO PODCAST

The Obama family, unlike the Trumps, didn't cash in on crypto while in office.

Article continues below advertisement

Obama and Stewart continued to reflect on some of the unusual, flashy moves from Trump, including those of his first lady, Melania. They famously launched a controversial cryptocurrency under her name as a meme.

"Although I have to say, you guys left money on the table," he said.

Stewart suggested the Obamas had an opportunity to do a "pump and dump" on the crypto market, which may have resulted in massive financial gains.

Obama also went on to throw shade at Donald and Melania dabbling in reality content. The couple released a documentary, Melania, which showed the current first lady's perspective behind-the-scenes leading up to his inauguration.

"We could have had a Netflix deal a decade ago," Obama scoffed.

Article continues below advertisement

Trump Family Accused of 'Corruption'

A photo of the immediate family of Donald Trump
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump Jr. and Eric Trump invest heavily in weaponry and drones.

Article continues below advertisement

Stewart added, "You could have had a weapons company. You could've sold missiles to yourself. Don and Eric have a drone company. I don't even know what to say."

While Donald Trump Jr. and Eric Trump, who lost millions of his dad's money, do not own a weapons company, the pair are major investors in the industry. They financially back technology firms such as Powerus and Unusual Machines.

Stewart also took a deeper dig at the Trump family.

"You know, it's the level of corruption that is, in some ways, maybe it's doing a favor by making this, the current power structure and dynamic of this country untenable because of how explicitly corrupt," Stewart said.

READ MORE ON POLITICS NEWS
Photo of Michelle Obama, Obama family

Michelle Obama Admits She 'Doesn't Miss' Her Daughters — as Ex-First Lady Reveals Barack 'Cried' After They Moved Out

Pete Hegseth / Pentagon

EXCLUSIVE: Pete Hegseth Hit with Lawsuit by Stars and Stripes Journalists Accusing Him of Retaliation in Explosive Press Freedom War

Article continues below advertisement

Donald Trump's Net Worth Blooms

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

A photo of Donald Trump
Source: MEGA

Trump was accused of misrepresenting his wealth.

Forbes estimated Donald Trump's net worth increased by $4.1billion since taking office for his second term in January 2025. He's considered the most "lucrative" president, meaning he increased his net worth more than any of his predecessors during his time in office.

While most of his wealth is wrapped up in real estate, the additional assets are largely due to taking advantage of the cryptocurrency market.

Trump was previously accused of misrepresenting his own net worth substantially in an effort to bolster his credibility among the public. A New York judge ordered Trump to pay $454 million in response, but the fine was overturned by an appeals court in 2025.

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2026 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.