Eric Trump's Crypto Crisis Exposed: Prez's 'Forgotten' Son Loses $600Million of His Father's Money

The 42-year-old co-founded American Bitcoin Corp., a crypto mining venture, last year, and it's already taken a drop. Generally speaking, the cryptocurrency community has faced issues with the market, which has hit some relative lows, including in Bitcoin. Now, Trump's company has hit an all time low in the stock market, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Eric Trump came into a bit of financial trouble after some bad moves with cryptocurrency.

Trump retained a 6 percent stake in the company, which means he's down approximately $600million in market value, according to Bloomberg .

The company hit a high of $140 per share last year. However, on Wednesday, it dropped down to just $6 per share – a 90 percent plummet. The downturn is a 40 percent value loss year-to-date.

Eric Trump partnered with his brother in the company's tech expansion.

However, American Bitcoin, after taking over the data center company, focused on crypto, and it originally avoided getting involved in the AI boom. The decision to double down on crypto reportedly contributed to the plummeting stock and value.

Eric and Don Jr. co-founded a company, American Data Centers Inc., together that acted as a predecessor to American Bitcoin Corp. The organization was backed by Trump-advised investment bank Dominari Holdings Inc. The first company, according to Eric, was "crucial for the development of AI infrastructure in the United States."

His brother, Donald Trump Jr. , also held an adviser role with the crypto-focused company. However, his stake in the organization is currently undisclosed.

Worse yet, the loss had an impact on the Trump family legacy fortune. After all, much of their ventures and business dealings are linked through the Trump Organization.

American Bitcoin and Eric are insistent this is only a low spat and they'll come out on top in the end. They argued the industry's focus on AI will free up market space for crypto-focused companies like American Bitcoin Corp.

CEO Mike Ho said on the company’s first-quarter earnings call, "We’re seeing hundreds of megawatts from the leading public miners’ shift towards AI."

The switch opened up less strain on the network. According to Ho, the difficulty dropped by 6 percent this quarter.

Eric is staying optimistic. While he admitted to Bitcoin's current "volatility," he encouraged holders to hang onto their investments.

On July 7, he celebrated, "Thrilled to announce American Bitcoin crossing the 8,000 BTC mark!"

The middle Trump son added, "I want to reiterate how we continue to differentiate ourselves, mining at a 52 percent profit margin in Q1 and continually adding to our treasury, all while maintaining one of the lowest SG&A ratios in the industry. "The stacking continues."

In April, at the Bitcoin Conference 2026 in Las Vegas, Eric similarly told his followers, “Just hold on guys, just hold on.”