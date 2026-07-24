Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Politics > Eric Trump

Eric Trump's Crypto Crisis Exposed: Prez's 'Forgotten' Son Loses $600Million of His Father's Money

A photo of Eric Trump
Source: MEGA

Eric Trump's crypto company dropped in the stock market.

Profile Image

July 24 2026, Updated 2:07 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

Eric Trump came into a bit of financial trouble after some bad moves with cryptocurrency.

The 42-year-old co-founded American Bitcoin Corp., a crypto mining venture, last year, and it's already taken a drop. Generally speaking, the cryptocurrency community has faced issues with the market, which has hit some relative lows, including in Bitcoin. Now, Trump's company has hit an all time low in the stock market, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Article continues below advertisement

Eric Trump's Crypto Venture Hits All Time Low

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
A photo of Eric Trump
Source: MEGA

Eric Trump lost about $600million.

Article continues below advertisement

The company hit a high of $140 per share last year. However, on Wednesday, it dropped down to just $6 per share – a 90 percent plummet. The downturn is a 40 percent value loss year-to-date.

Trump retained a 6 percent stake in the company, which means he's down approximately $600million in market value, according to Bloomberg.

Article continues below advertisement

Trump Family Fortune Takes Hit

A photo of Tiffany Trump, Donald Trump Jr., Eric Trump, Ivanka Trump, and Barron Trump
Source: MEGA

Eric Trump partnered with his brother in the company's tech expansion.

Article continues below advertisement

Worse yet, the loss had an impact on the Trump family legacy fortune. After all, much of their ventures and business dealings are linked through the Trump Organization.

His brother, Donald Trump Jr., also held an adviser role with the crypto-focused company. However, his stake in the organization is currently undisclosed.

Eric and Don Jr. co-founded a company, American Data Centers Inc., together that acted as a predecessor to American Bitcoin Corp. The organization was backed by Trump-advised investment bank Dominari Holdings Inc. The first company, according to Eric, was "crucial for the development of AI infrastructure in the United States."

However, American Bitcoin, after taking over the data center company, focused on crypto, and it originally avoided getting involved in the AI boom. The decision to double down on crypto reportedly contributed to the plummeting stock and value.

Article continues below advertisement

Eric Remains Optimistic

A photo Eric Trump
Source: MEGA

American Bitcoin Corp. claimed prospects will improve.

Article continues below advertisement

American Bitcoin and Eric are insistent this is only a low spat and they'll come out on top in the end. They argued the industry's focus on AI will free up market space for crypto-focused companies like American Bitcoin Corp.

CEO Mike Ho said on the company’s first-quarter earnings call, "We’re seeing hundreds of megawatts from the leading public miners’ shift towards AI."

The switch opened up less strain on the network. According to Ho, the difficulty dropped by 6 percent this quarter.

Eric is staying optimistic. While he admitted to Bitcoin's current "volatility," he encouraged holders to hang onto their investments.

On July 7, he celebrated, "Thrilled to announce American Bitcoin crossing the 8,000 BTC mark!"

The middle Trump son added, "I want to reiterate how we continue to differentiate ourselves, mining at a 52 percent profit margin in Q1 and continually adding to our treasury, all while maintaining one of the lowest SG&A ratios in the industry. "The stacking continues."

In April, at the Bitcoin Conference 2026 in Las Vegas, Eric similarly told his followers, “Just hold on guys, just hold on.”

READ MORE ON POLITICS NEWS
Photo of Donald Trump

Trump Meltdown Leaked: Prez Goes Off in Oval Office Tirade Over Iran War — As He Labels Opposition 'Scumbags and Lunatics'

A photo of Mitch McConnell

Mitch McConnell's Hometown Newspaper Publishes Scathing Pre-Obituary Weeks After Senator, 84, Was Rumored to Be 'Brain Dead' in the Hospital

Article continues below advertisement

Eric Seemingly Forgotten by Father Donald

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

A photo of Eric Trump and Lara Trump
Source: MEGA

Eric and Lara Trump were forgotten in the president's speech.

Eric's position within the Trump family hierarchy is often questioned, especially as his father, President Donald Trump, appears to favor some of his other kids.

During his South Carolina primary victory speech, Donald listed out the names of his family in gratitude, leaving out Eric and his wife, Lara Trump. The pair was standing just feet away.

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2026 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.