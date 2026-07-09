'Cry For Attention': Eric Trump Brutally Mocked After Bragging He 'Played a Huge Role' in Renaming Palm Beach International Airport After His Dad Donald

He wrote, "I am deeply honored that at 5:01 a.m., Trump Force One will be the first plane to land at the newly renamed Palm Beach International Airport – now and forever President Donald J. Trump International Airport (DJT)."

Eric further claimed, "There is no person who has done more for Florida and our country, and no one more deserving of this incredible honor."

The 42-year-old admitted he flies out of the Palm Beach airport "nearly every day," since he lives primarily in the area. "I will forever be proud to see the initials 'DJT' on my boarding pass."

However, the post wasn't just a congratulations for his father – he also savored the moment for himself, too.

"I'm happy to have played a big role in making this happen," Eric added.

Further, he thanked Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, Florida Attorney General James Uthmeier, and Member of the Florida House of Representatives Meg Weinberger.