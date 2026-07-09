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Home > Politics > Eric Trump

'Cry For Attention': Eric Trump Brutally Mocked After Bragging He 'Played a Huge Role' in Renaming Palm Beach International Airport After His Dad Donald

A photo of Eric Trump alongside a photo of "Trump Force One"
Source: MEGA;X/@erictrump

Eric Trump relished moment after the name change of an airport.

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July 9 2026, Published 11:46 a.m. ET

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Eric Trump, who frequently gets teased for being overlooked, bragged about his accolades – but critics weren't impressed.

The son of President Donald Trump claimed he lent a hand to honor his father. On X, he confirmed Palm Beach International Airport took on a new name – President Donald J. Trump International Airport (DJT) – a controversial change he credits himself for, RadarOnline.com has learned.

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Eric Trump Announces Airport Name Change

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A photo of Eric Trump and Donald Trump
Source: MEGA

Eric was thrilled to confirm the airport's name change.

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He wrote, "I am deeply honored that at 5:01 a.m., Trump Force One will be the first plane to land at the newly renamed Palm Beach International Airport – now and forever President Donald J. Trump International Airport (DJT)."

Eric further claimed, "There is no person who has done more for Florida and our country, and no one more deserving of this incredible honor."

The 42-year-old admitted he flies out of the Palm Beach airport "nearly every day," since he lives primarily in the area. "I will forever be proud to see the initials 'DJT' on my boarding pass."

However, the post wasn't just a congratulations for his father – he also savored the moment for himself, too.

"I'm happy to have played a big role in making this happen," Eric added.

Further, he thanked Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, Florida Attorney General James Uthmeier, and Member of the Florida House of Representatives Meg Weinberger.

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Critics Mock Eric's Pompous Attitude

A photo of Eric Trump
Source: MEGA

Eric credited himself for the change.

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Critics scoffed at the achievement, with one on X branding the post a "cry for attention" as a second claimed Eric was "taking credit for nonsense" just like Donald.

A third added, "Typically one would omit the 'big' from that statement, especially when you’ve achieved so little on your own in life, and it’s all due to the lottery of having been the airport guy’s son."

"It’s not like he was doing anything else," a fourth laughed at Eric's career, which can be best described vaguely as "American businessman."

He is also the Executive Vice President of The Trump Organization, a conglomerate of business enterprises owned by Donald.

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Donald Forgets About His Middle Son

A photo of Lara Trump and Eric Trump
Source: MEGA

Eric and Lara weren't included in remarks from the president.

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Some pointed to Eric's often third-place status among his family's sons.

"The stupid kid had to kiss daddy's a-- for attention and approval all his life," a critic wrote.

After all, critics often noticed how Donald treats his other sons, Donald Trump Jr. and Barron Trump, in comparison to Eric.

For example, the president once confessed, "I own it, but I don't even like to talk to my son."

Donald even forgot Eric and his wife, Lara Trump, were a part of the family at one point.

During his South Carolina primary victory speech, he listed out the names of his family in gratitude, leaving the couple out – even though they were standing just a few feet away.

YouTuber ConnerEatsPants mocked Eric's perceived achievement, writing, "kinda sad he won't ever read or see or care about this at all. We know you've thought about it, Eric. You should."

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Palm Beach International Airport Officially Changes Name

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A photo of a doormat outside of an airplane
Source: X/@erictrump

Eric confirmed the big news in a cockpit video.

A few hours after his original post, Eric posted a video from inside the cockpit.

In the video, an announcement was made seemingly by air traffic control, saying, "Attention all aircraft, effective immediately, Palm Beach International Airport is officially Donald J. Trump International Airport."

Even MAGA followers, though, have grown tired of the Trump family antics. One person wrote, "God forbid your c--t a-- father does something for Americans rather than himself. Not what the f--k I voted for c--t."

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