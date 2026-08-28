EXCLUSIVE: Young Prince William Believed King Charles Was 'Responsible' for Mom Princess Diana's Tragic Death After Being 'Driven Out of the Royal Family,' Insider Claims
Aug. 28 2026, Updated 2:56 p.m. ET
Prince William once blamed his father for the tragic loss of his mother, Princess Diana, according to a source.
As the 29th anniversary of her death approaches, RadarOnline.com revisits the car accident that took her life and her oldest son's battle with grief.
Prince William Was 'in a Fury' Over Mother's Death
Diana passed away on August 31, 1997, after she was involved in a high-speed car accident. She was only 36.
Her death came one year after her bombshell divorce from then-Prince Charles in 1996. At the time of the crash, she had been in Paris with her partner, Egyptian film producer Dodi Fayed, who was also killed.
Those were facts that William, who was only 15 at the time of his mother's death, reportedly found hard to ignore.
A palace source claimed at the time that William was left "in a fury" and believed Charles was "responsible for her death because he virtually drove her out of the royal family into the arms of a playboy."
Prince William 'Convinced' Diana Was Trying to Escape 'Constant Spying'
He reportedly confronted Charles about the alleged "spies and plotters who drove my mother to her death," and told him that Diana would have been "safe in England if you had been kinder to her," the source alleged.
The grieving teenage prince was "convinced his mother needed a super-rich boyfriend like Dodi Fayed to escape the royal family's constant spying," added the source.
King Charles' Talk With William and Harry
Another insider close to the palace previously claimed to Radar that Charles also felt responsible for her passing.
In one conversation with William and his younger brother, Harry, the royal "tried to explain that he was brought up to be aloof and detached from emotional matters and trained never to show his feelings."
"If he had been able to handle the breakup of his marriage better, he could have helped Diana find a place within the royal family, instead of being made to feel abandoned," the insider said in May 2000.
Queen Elizabeth Carried Her Own Guilt About Diana, Source Claims
This comes after Radar reported Queen Elizabeth II's haunting regret about her late daughter-in-law.
There had been longstanding rumors that the queen did not like Diana, but according to a source, Elizabeth admitted on her "deathbed" that "she was wrong" about her.
"The queen felt immense guilt," the source noted. "Had she and Charles treated Diana differently, the course of history would have changed, and maybe Diana would be alive today."
"The queen blamed Charles for causing Diana to unravel. In a way, she felt he was responsible for her death because he set her on a path with the divorce that ended in tragedy."