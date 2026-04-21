EXCLUSIVE: The Haunting Regret Queen Elizabeth Took to the Grave About Princess Diana Revealed — On What Would've Been the Late Monarch's 100th Birthday

"On the queen's deathbed, she admitted she was wrong about Diana," a source revealed about the monarch in her dying days. "For years, she had regrets about how she treated Diana, but she never went as far as to say she was wrong about Diana."

There had long been whispers that the queen wasn’t especially fond of her former daughter-in-law, rumors that exploded in the aftermath of the princess' tragic August 1997 death.

Diana was killed in a horrific Paris car crash after her driver, later found to have been intoxicated, lost control while speeding through a tunnel to evade paparazzi.

But it was the queen's response that fueled the fire: she waited five full days before addressing a grieving nation, a delay widely seen as one of the most damaging missteps of her 70-year reign.