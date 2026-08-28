Michelle Obama Admits She 'Doesn't Miss' Her Daughters — as Ex-First Lady Reveals Barack 'Cried' After They Moved Out

Michelle made the shocking admission during a parenting discussion with guest Jon Stewart on the Wednesday, August 26, episode of her IMO podcast.

"I don't miss them. I don't," the Becoming author said about Malia and Sasha.

"I love them. I'm going to see them tonight for dinner. I love them, but, you know, Barack cried when they went to college. I was like, bye. Goodbye!"

Malia took a gap year working in New York before heading to Harvard University in 2017. Sasha started attending the University of Michigan in 2019 but later transferred to the University of Southern California.