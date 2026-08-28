EXCLUSIVE: Pete Hegseth Hit with Lawsuit by Stars and Stripes Journalists Accusing Him of Retaliation in Explosive Press Freedom War

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth has been hit with an explosive lawsuit by three Stars and Stripes journalists who claim Pentagon officials are trying to push them out of their jobs in retaliation for defending the military newspaper's editorial independence, RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal.

Editor-in-Chief Erik Slavin, reporter Lara Korte and longtime publisher Max Lederer Jr. filed the federal complaint in Washington, D.C., naming Hegseth, Pentagon spokesman Sean Parnell, senior public affairs official Andrew Brey and the Department of Defense as defendants.

According to court documents exclusively obtained by Radar, the journalists claim they are facing "imminent retaliation and termination" in violation of their First Amendment rights as an explosive battle over control of the historic military publication intensifies.