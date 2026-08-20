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Home > Exclusives > Pete Hegseth

EXCLUSIVE: Pete Hegseth Slapped With Deadline to Explain Pentagon's 'Troubling' Stars and Stripes Takeover Amid Fears of Military Interference

Pentagon,Pete Hegseth
Source: MEGA

Pete Hegseth has been hit with a deadline to explain the Pentagon's controversial Stars and Stripes takeover.

Aug. 20 2026, Published 4:16 p.m. ET

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Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth has been slapped with a deadline to explain the Pentagon's "troubling" leadership shake-up at Stars and Stripes amid fears the military brass could interfere with the storied newspaper's coverage, RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal.

Sens. Elizabeth Warren and Richard Blumenthal demanded answers from Hegseth in an August 20 letter obtained by Radar, raising concerns about what they described as the continued "degradation" of the publication's longstanding editorial independence.

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Active-Duty Appointment Sparks Alarm

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Pete Hegseth
Source: MEGA

Hegseth is being pressed to explain why an active-duty Public Affairs officer was assigned to a senior role at Stars and Stripes.

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The Democratic senators zeroed in on the Defense Department's decision to assign an active-duty Public Affairs officer to serve as a "deputy" to longtime Stars and Stripes publisher Max Lederer — reportedly without consulting him.

The lawmakers warned: "The placement of an active-duty Public Affairs officer in the senior leadership of an organization whose credibility depends on its independence from the military chain of command raises serious questions."

They are now demanding Hegseth provide a detailed explanation of the assignment no later than August 28.

Among their questions: who directed the appointment, what duties and authority the officer has, who the officer reports to, and whether they will have any role in editorial, personnel, budgetary, or management decisions.

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Senators Demand Editorial Safeguards

Sens. Elizabeth Warren and Richard Blumentha
Source: MEGA

Sens. Elizabeth Warren and Richard Blumenthal are demanding answers about who will control Stars and Stripes amid its leadership shakeup.

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Warren and Blumenthal also want to know whether the officer could become acting or permanent publisher following Lederer's departure — and what safeguards will prevent Defense Department officials from directing, influencing, or reviewing Stars and Stripes' editorial decisions or coverage.

The extraordinary demand comes after Lederer announced on August 18 that he plans to retire after more than three decades at Stars and Stripes, including nearly two decades as publisher.

Lederer cited fundamental differences between his understanding of the publication's value and mission and the Pentagon's plans for the organization.

His exit comes amid an escalating battle over the future of Stars and Stripes, which has historically maintained editorial independence despite operating within the Defense Department and receiving Pentagon funding.

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Pentagon Overhaul Fuels Independence Fears

Pentagon
Source: MEGA

Changes at the Pentagon have intensified concerns over whether Stars and Stripes can maintain its longstanding editorial independence.

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Concerns over that independence erupted earlier this year after the Pentagon moved to overhaul the publication and refocus its coverage.

The senators also pointed to the April removal of independent ombudsman Jacqueline Smith, whose position was specifically tasked with safeguarding Stars and Stripes' editorial independence.

Smith publicly criticized Pentagon efforts she believed threatened the newspaper's independence before she was fired. She later sued the Defense Department, alleging her dismissal was retaliation for exercising her First Amendment rights.

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Senators Warn Independence Is Threatened

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Pete Hegseth
Source: MEGA

Hegseth has been warned the leadership transition comes at a 'critical moment' for the military newspaper.

Now, Warren and Blumenthal say Lederer’s departure has only heightened their concerns about who will ultimately control the publication.

"For generations, American service members, particularly those stationed overseas and in combat zones, have relied on Stars and Stripes for credible and independent news," the senators wrote.

They added that the leadership transition comes at a "critical moment," warning Hegseth: "That independence must not be compromised."

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