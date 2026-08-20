EXCLUSIVE: Pete Hegseth Slapped With Deadline to Explain Pentagon's 'Troubling' Stars and Stripes Takeover Amid Fears of Military Interference

The Democratic senators zeroed in on the Defense Department's decision to assign an active-duty Public Affairs officer to serve as a "deputy" to longtime Stars and Stripes publisher Max Lederer — reportedly without consulting him.

The lawmakers warned: "The placement of an active-duty Public Affairs officer in the senior leadership of an organization whose credibility depends on its independence from the military chain of command raises serious questions."

They are now demanding Hegseth provide a detailed explanation of the assignment no later than August 28.

Among their questions: who directed the appointment, what duties and authority the officer has, who the officer reports to, and whether they will have any role in editorial, personnel, budgetary, or management decisions.