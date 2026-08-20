Hayden Panettiere's Boyfriend Brian Hickerson Speaks Out After Star's 'Overdose' Death at 36 — as His Attorney Confirms Incident Remains Under Investigation
Aug. 20 2026, Published 3:54 p.m. ET
Hayden Panettiere's on-and-off boyfriend Brian Hickerson has spoken out for the first time since the Heroes star's shocking death, RadarOnline.com can report.
Brian and his brother Zach were with the actress in a Greenville, South Carolina, Airbnb when she reportedly went into "cardiac arrest" from what was reported to be a possible overdose.
Brian Hickerson Goes On the Defensive
Brian spoke through his attorney, Sloan Ellis, who told TMZ, "Hayden's death remains under investigation, and it is important to allow that investigation to proceed."
The statement continued, "As has been publicly reported, police confirmed there were no signs of foul play."
"Out of respect for Hayden's loved ones and the ongoing investigation, there will be no further comment at this time," the statement continued.
Hayden Panettiere Had a 'Bag of Medicine' at Her Death
While police may have initially ruled out foul play, investigators are reportedly now taking a closer look at the circumstances surrounding Panettiere's death.
An autopsy confirmed there was no trauma to her body, but her official cause of death is still pending a toxicology report.
Panettiere had been open about her ongoing struggle with drug addiction, and according to reports, when first responders arrived on the scene, Brian showed police a bag of medication the 36-year-old had allegedly been taking.
A container of Narcan – a nasal medication used to treat an opioid overdose – was also found on a mattress at the property.
While it's not yet clear if Panettiere had any drugs in her system at the time of her death, she had been open about her battles with depression and addiction, and many of her friends had accused Hickerson of "enabling" the Nashville star's dependency issues.
Hayden Panettiere and Brian Hickerson Had a Volatile Relationship
Panettiere and Brian began dating in 2018, but their relationship quickly became volatile, and he was arrested several times for domestic violence during their time together. However, he only served 12 days out of his full 45-day jail sentence in 2021, thanks to a plea deal he worked out with prosecutors.
Hickerson was also arrested in May 2019 on suspicion of domestic violence involving the actress, though the case was later dismissed.
He was hauled off to jail again in the early-morning hours of Valentine's Day 2020 in Wyoming after allegedly punching Panettiere "with a closed fist on the right side of her face."
And he was arrested yet again in July 2020 after prosecutors filed an eight-count criminal complaint over a string of alleged abusive incidents.
Hayden Panettiere's Mom Has No Love Lost for Brian Hickerson
After learning of her daughter's death, estranged mom Lesley Vogel bashed Hickerson and his influence on Panettiere's life.
"This person in her life that we have been trying to get rid of for quite some time was with her at her death, and that was Brian Hickerson," Vogel told NBC News.
"I think Hayden was an amazingly talented person in so many departments, and I think young people who grow up in the entertainment industry – it is a struggle, and it's a very challenging industry, and it's not unusual for them to sadly find the wrong path."