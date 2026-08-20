Hayden Panettiere's Boyfriend Brian Hickerson Speaks Out After Star's 'Overdose' Death at 36 — as His Attorney Confirms Incident Remains Under Investigation

While police may have initially ruled out foul play, investigators are reportedly now taking a closer look at the circumstances surrounding Panettiere's death.

An autopsy confirmed there was no trauma to her body, but her official cause of death is still pending a toxicology report.

Panettiere had been open about her ongoing struggle with drug addiction, and according to reports, when first responders arrived on the scene, Brian showed police a bag of medication the 36-year-old had allegedly been taking.

A container of Narcan – a nasal medication used to treat an opioid overdose – was also found on a mattress at the property.

While it's not yet clear if Panettiere had any drugs in her system at the time of her death, she had been open about her battles with depression and addiction, and many of her friends had accused Hickerson of "enabling" the Nashville star's dependency issues.