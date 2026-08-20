Lauren Boebert's 21-Year-Old Son's Arrest Linked to Extortion Sting Involving Videos of Underage Girls, Affidavit Claims

The Colorado congresswoman's 21-year-old son, Tyler, faces five felony counts following a lengthy investigation into an alleged incident dating back to New Year's Day 2024.

Lauren Boebert 's son is part of a larger group of men facing serious felony charges, RadarOnline.com can report, after investigators in Colorado linked them to child sexual abuse material posted online.

Tyler Boebert was arrested after a police discovered a video he made with his then-underage girlfriend.

According to law enforcement, the charges stem from a 43-second indecent video Tyler allegedly filmed with his then-underage girlfriend. The arrest affidavit said the video was filmed on February 1, 2024, when Tyler was 18, and the female was 17, two weeks shy of her turning 18.

Local authorities deemed the footage to be "child sexual abuse material."

According to the affidavit, the female's face is never shown in the video. But she was identified by her hair and an injury she had suffered in a car accident.

After the girl's ex-boyfriend allegedly received a copy of the video, she went to the police.