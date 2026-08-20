Lauren Boebert's 21-Year-Old Son's Arrest Linked to Extortion Sting Involving Videos of Underage Girls, Affidavit Claims
Aug. 20 2026, Published 3:45 p.m. ET
Lauren Boebert's son is part of a larger group of men facing serious felony charges, RadarOnline.com can report, after investigators in Colorado linked them to child sexual abuse material posted online.
The Colorado congresswoman's 21-year-old son, Tyler, faces five felony counts following a lengthy investigation into an alleged incident dating back to New Year's Day 2024.
Tyler Boebert Charged with 'Child S-- Abuse Material'
According to law enforcement, the charges stem from a 43-second indecent video Tyler allegedly filmed with his then-underage girlfriend. The arrest affidavit said the video was filmed on February 1, 2024, when Tyler was 18, and the female was 17, two weeks shy of her turning 18.
Local authorities deemed the footage to be "child sexual abuse material."
According to the affidavit, the female's face is never shown in the video. But she was identified by her hair and an injury she had suffered in a car accident.
After the girl's ex-boyfriend allegedly received a copy of the video, she went to the police.
Tyler Boebert Faces Jail Time
Tyler was taken into custody and thrown into the Garfield County Jail, where he was charged with child sexual exploitation to induce or entice; sexual exploitation of a child; possession with intent; sexual exploitation of a child involving video; and two counts of contributing to the delinquency of a minor.
He was released later that same day on a surety bond of $10,000, and has yet to enter a plea. If convicted, each count carries a possible sentence of two to six years.
A conviction on any of the sexual exploitation charges would also require him to register as a s-- offender.
Tyler Boebert Faces Other Charges
Tyler's next hearing in the case is scheduled for September 10, the same day he is due to be sentenced in a separate 2024 criminal case stemming from a series of vehicle trespass and property theft incidents.
It's not clear yet if that sentencing will still proceed as scheduled in light of the new charges and court hearing.
He is also awaiting sentencing after accepting a plea deal stemming from more unrelated charges of child abuse/negligence without injury after authorities say his baby was found wandering around a neighborhood in July 2025.
Prosecutors later added additional charges, claiming that a month before the July 2025 incident, the baby was again unattended and "wandering around" in just a diaper. The child was supposed to be in Tyler's care before a neighbor came to the rescue.
The District Attorney has already asked the court to sentence Tyler to a maximum of 30 days in jail and 12 months of supervised probation. He will also be required to take a proper parenting program.
Lauren Boebert Offers Excuses
At the time, Lauren attributed the incident to a "miscommunication" about who was monitoring the child, describing it as a "one-time incident". She emphasized that no harm came to the child and that the family has since met with Child Protective Services to review safety procedures.
"Tyler has been doing a great job getting his life on track as a father and citizen over the past year," Lauren said about her son in a statement. "As the citation states, there was absolutely no injury or physical abuse involved. I am confident this is a one-time incident that we have addressed as a family."
Lauren has also addressed Tyler's sexual abuse charges.
"I love my son," she said in a statement following his arrest. "We take these allegations very seriously and pray for everyone affected during this challenging time."