EXCLUSIVE: Hayden Panettiere's Ex Brian Hickerson Was Still 'Taking Full Advantage' of Her Finances After Their 2022 Split, Source Claims

Panettiere and Hickerson's rollercoaster relationship was mired with allegations of abuse and run-ins with the law.

In 2019, Hickerson was charged with felony domestic violence on suspicions of physically harming the former child star. However, the case was dropped that September. Months later, in February 2020, Hickerson was arrested for allegedly punching Panettiere with his fist during an argument. He pleaded no contest.

In 2021, he was sentenced to 45 days behind bars.

The next year, the couple was involved in a fight with another group outside of the Sunset Marquis hotel in Los Angeles. Panettiere reportedly tried to break up the altercation, yelling at Hickerson, "Brian, jail!"