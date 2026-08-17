EXCLUSIVE: Hayden Panettiere Was 'Willing to Make Big Changes' to Turn Her Life Around After Brian Hickerson's 2020 Arrest

After years of ups and downs due to volatile relationships and substance abuse, Panettiere was finally "willing to make big changes to be a healthier, happier person," the source noted.

At the time, those close to her were said to be "hopeful" that she would "make herself a priority again."

The Remember the Titans star also allegedly wanted to "work on" her relationship with her ex-fiancé, Wladimir Klitschko, who is the father of their daughter, Kaya.

"Hayden’s had visitation, but Wlad is extremely cautious and won’t allow Kaya to be alone with her," the source said.