EXCLUSIVE DETAILS: Hayden Panettiere Was Involved in Tragic Love Triangle With Brian Hickerson's Brother Zach Dating Back SEVEN Years — as Cops Confirm Both Men Were at the Scene Where She Died

As Radar previously reported, Panettiere and Zach allegedly had a romantic relationship in 2019, as Brian was behind bars for attacking the actress. The two were spotted holding hands on the streets of New York, reportedly infatuated with each other.

"They were walking hand-in-hand, talking and laughing together," an eyewitness revealed at the time. "She was jumping up and down, making funny faces, and he was flexing his muscles and laughing. They looked happy together."

An insider told Radar at the time that Zach and Panettiere's relationship lasted at least two months.

"It’s a very strange set of circumstances," the insider said at the time, pointing out the romance came while Panettiere's relationship with Brian was "off again."

"I don't know if it's better than the alternative," said the concerned pal. "How strange it may be, the one positive thing about this is that Zach certainly does not have the violent temper that Brian has."