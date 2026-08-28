EXCLUSIVE: Cher 'Eyes Secret Wedding' with Younger Love Alexander 'A.E.' Edwards

"She wants to have her fairy-tale ending and marry AE before it's too late," a source claimed, adding that the pair are looking at Las Vegas as the venue for the ceremony.

However, a rep for the Believe hitmaker shot down the rumors. The insider added, "Cher is desperate to get some joy back in her life, but for the people who care about her the most, running off to marry this guy is not the way to make that happen!"

Cher has been dealing with getting her troubled son, Elijah Blue Allman, help, including an attempt to get a conservatorship over him. She was also left on the hook for over $1million in legal fees, despite winning a copyright battle against Sonny Bono's widow, Mary. The entertainer married Bono in 1969, and six years later, said "I do" to musician Greg Allman in a Las Vegas hotel suite.

According to the insider, Cher isn't interested in signing a prenup to protect her massive fortune.