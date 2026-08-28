EXCLUSIVE: Cher 'Eyes Secret Wedding' with Younger Love Alexander 'A.E.' Edwards
Aug. 28 2026, Updated 2:00 p.m. ET
Cher is believed to be eyeing a secret wedding with her much younger love, Alexander 'A.E.' Edwards, RadarOnline.com can reveal, before she meets her maker.
The 80-year-old, who is currently in a relationship with 39-year-old Edwards, previously hit back at critics who called out their huge age gap and appears to be ready to tie the knot with her boy toy.
Cher Wants a 'Fairy-Tale Ending'
"She wants to have her fairy-tale ending and marry AE before it's too late," a source claimed, adding that the pair are looking at Las Vegas as the venue for the ceremony.
However, a rep for the Believe hitmaker shot down the rumors. The insider added, "Cher is desperate to get some joy back in her life, but for the people who care about her the most, running off to marry this guy is not the way to make that happen!"
Cher has been dealing with getting her troubled son, Elijah Blue Allman, help, including an attempt to get a conservatorship over him. She was also left on the hook for over $1million in legal fees, despite winning a copyright battle against Sonny Bono's widow, Mary. The entertainer married Bono in 1969, and six years later, said "I do" to musician Greg Allman in a Las Vegas hotel suite.
According to the insider, Cher isn't interested in signing a prenup to protect her massive fortune.
Cher Defends Relationship
"As far as she’s concerned, AE is the love of her life, plain and simple, so she doesn't need to sit around questioning his motives or working with lawyers on complicated paperwork," the source claimed. "She wants this man to be her husband and to get as much as she can out of life, which means following her instincts and not paying any attention to the people who are trying to hold her back."
However, her loved ones don't seem on board with her plan, branding it a "ridiculous idea to marry this guy, let alone open the door for him to potentially claim a huge chunk of her fortune if the marriage doesn't work out or when Cher passes away before he does," according to the insider.
The pair met at Paris Fashion Week in September 2022, and the relationship is still holding on, with Cher gushing on Instagram, "Love doesn't know math."
"On paper, it's kind of ridiculous," the Oscar winner said in 2022. "But in real life, we get along great. He's fabulous. And I don't give men qualities that they don't deserve."
'They're Not Living My Life'
Last year, during a sit-down with Gayle King, Cher once again defended her relationship and said, "They’re not living my life. Nobody knows what goes on between us, but we just have a blast."
She told King that Edwards doesn't care about the age difference: "He just says, ‘You know, you get older, but your spirit is younger... "I think he's beautiful. He's really talented. He's one of the most talented persons I’ve ever met."
The wedding, however, may be on the fast track, as sources are concerned about Cher's health, especially with the stress she's apparently felt from her legal battles.
One insider claimed Cher's blood pressure is "through the roof. The strain of the legal battles is spilling over into her once-smooth-sailing romance with AE. This has been the year from h--- for Cher. The legal turmoil and family drama have taken an incredible toll on her mentally and physically."
"A lot of people in her world are worried she might not have much longer," the tipster claimed. "This is going to end up being a deathbed wedding."
Despite the age gap, health concerns, and criticism, the source noted that Cher is still focused on her goals: "Her mindset is that life's too short to hold off on something that makes her happy."