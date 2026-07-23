EXCLUSIVE: Cher Loses Bitter Financial Court Battle Against Sonny Bono's Widow

Cher has suffered a setback in her years-long legal battle against the widow of her late ex-husband Sonny Bono after a federal judge ruled the music icon must shoulder more than $1million in attorney’s fees despite prevailing in the underlying royalties dispute, RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal. According to court documents obtained by us, U.S. District Judge John A. Kronstadt denied the singer's motion seeking to recover attorney’s fees from Mary Bono – bringing another chapter of the bitter financial fight to a close.

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Court Rejects Cher's Fee Request

Source: MEGA Cher filed in October 2021 after Mary served notices attempting to terminate certain copyright interests connected to Sonny's catalog.

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The latest ruling stems from a lawsuit Cher filed in October 2021 after Mary served notices seeking to terminate certain copyright interests in Sonny's catalog. The dispute centered on whether those termination notices affected Cher's contractual rights to continue receiving royalty payments under the couple’s 1978 Marriage Settlement Agreement. While Cher ultimately prevailed on key claims in the case and secured judgment in late 2025, the singer later returned to court seeking an order requiring Mary to reimburse her legal expenses incurred throughout the litigation.

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Judge Rejects Cher's Fee Request

Source: CBSSUNDAYMORNING/YOUTUBE Cher asked the court to award her $1,023,605.30 in attorney's fees, plus an estimated $10,000 for preparing her reply.

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In her motion, Cher asked the court to award her $1,023,605.30 in attorney's fees, plus an estimated $10,000 for preparing her reply, arguing the expenses were incurred while successfully prosecuting the years-long dispute. The filing said the requested fees covered everything from drafting the complaint and amended complaint to discovery disputes, depositions, summary judgment motions, trial preparation and settlement efforts. Judge Kronstadt, however, determined Cher was not entitled to recover those fees, rejecting her effort to have Mary Bono reimburse the legal costs she incurred throughout the years-long litigation. The court explained Cher's royalty and approval rights arose from the parties' Marriage Settlement Agreement and that those contractual rights—not copyright ownership itself—ultimately controlled the outcome of the case, making the Copyright Act's attorney-fee provision inapplicable.

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Court Rejects Fee Recovery Request

Source: MEGA The judge found the attorney-fee provision contained in Section 505 of the Copyright Act did not apply.

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Because of that distinction, the judge found the attorney-fee provision contained in Section 505 of the Copyright Act did not apply. "In light of the foregoing, because section 505 does not apply to the matter at issue, Plaintiff’s Motion is DENIED", the judge wrote in the ruling. The decision means Cher must absorb her own legal costs despite successfully defending her royalty rights against Sonny's widow. The latest ruling does not overturn Cher's earlier courtroom victory.

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Fee Dispute Finally Comes Ends

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Source: MEGA The judge's latest order closes the door on Cher's attempt to shift the cost of that lengthy litigation to Mary.