Gladys Knight, 82, Stepping Back from Performing Amid 'Dementia' Fears and Claims She's Being 'Forced On Stage'

Her announcement comes after Knight appeared confused onstage at a recent concert, sparking concerns for her health.

Knight said: "After much soul searching I’ve decided that I will be easing into fewer performances while focusing on transitioning into the next stage of my career and life moving forward."

"I'll be spending more time on projects with my husband and visiting with my grandbabies and am looking forward to this new era."

The That’s What Friends Are For legend also thanked fans who have supported her throughout her 75-year career, which began when she was just seven-years-old performing with the Pips.

"I'd like to take a moment, in advance, to thank all my fans over this last three quarters of a century for making a little girl's dream come true and supporting her every step of the way," she added. "I am immensely grateful to all of you and send my eternal love back to you. I hope to see your smiling faces out and about and on the road. God bless all of you and hope to see you soon."