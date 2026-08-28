Gladys Knight, 82, Stepping Back from Performing Amid 'Dementia' Fears and Claims She's Being 'Forced On Stage'
Aug. 28 2026, Published 1:46 p.m. ET
Gladys Knight is cutting back on performing amid concerns for her health and allegations that she may have been pushed to appear on stage, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The veteran singer, 82, says she's ushering in a "new era" in her career, which will focus on her spending more time with her family.
'I'm Looking Forward to This New Era'
Her announcement comes after Knight appeared confused onstage at a recent concert, sparking concerns for her health.
Knight said: "After much soul searching I’ve decided that I will be easing into fewer performances while focusing on transitioning into the next stage of my career and life moving forward."
"I'll be spending more time on projects with my husband and visiting with my grandbabies and am looking forward to this new era."
The That’s What Friends Are For legend also thanked fans who have supported her throughout her 75-year career, which began when she was just seven-years-old performing with the Pips.
"I'd like to take a moment, in advance, to thank all my fans over this last three quarters of a century for making a little girl's dream come true and supporting her every step of the way," she added. "I am immensely grateful to all of you and send my eternal love back to you. I hope to see your smiling faces out and about and on the road. God bless all of you and hope to see you soon."
Should Singer Still Be Performing?
Knight's recent performances have left the singer’s tour staff wondering whether she should still be on the road, according to TMZ.
During her August 18 show at Detroit’s Fisher Theatre, Knight took multiple breaks and appeared exhausted, prompting some audience members to leave before the performance ended.
Dementia Claims Denied by Husband and Manager
At her July 25 concert at the Hollywood Bowl, Knight appeared to lose her place during Midnight Train to Georgia, turning her back to the crowd and beginning to walk offstage.
When a backup singer reached for her arm, Knight shook off the attempt.
Her April 25 show with Smokey Robinson at Palms Casino Resort in Las Vegas was described as even more troubling as tour staff became concerned she was showing symptoms of dementia, sources told the outlet.
However, Knight’s husband and manager, William McDowell, pushed back on the dementia claims, telling TMZ the singer has not been diagnosed with the condition and will see a doctor for an evaluation.
McDowell, who is reportedly 33 years his wife's junior, also said Knight wants to keep performing but has "good days and bad."
"No one is ever gonna make me say, 'My wife is well,' but all she wants to do is sing," he added.
The concerns come after Knight’s son, Shanga Hankerson, accused McDowell last year of emotionally and financially abusing his mom and forcing her to perform.
Knight addressed the allegations at the time, telling The New York Post that her "health and performances have been misrepresented" and that she was "healthy and happy."
Knight has won seven Grammy Awards throughout her career, while also earning a Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction with the Pips and a Kennedy Center Honor.