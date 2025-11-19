Smokey Robinson, 85, Accused of Forcing Male Housekeeper to 'Touch his Genitals' in Latest Shocking Allegations Against Iconic Singer

The new accusers, who are referred to as John Doe 1 and Jane Doe 5, have been added as plaintiffs to the $50million lawsuit filed by four former housekeepers against the Motown legend and his wife, Frances, in May.

Smokey Robinson has been slapped with two new sexual battery allegations, including one from a former male employee, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The two new plaintiffs have been added to a $50million lawsuit filed in May.

The male plaintiff further claimed the 85-year-old would inappropriately touch himself in his presence and "sexual arousal was vivid and unmistakable during these incidents."

John Doe alleged Robinson began sexually harassing him soon after the couple hired him, and would check on his work while wearing only underwear.

According to court documents, John Doe began working for the singer and his wife at their California home in 2013. The ex-employee was said to help with automobile detailing and related tasks.

Both ex-employees claimed the alleged harassment started shortly after they began working for the couple.

While John Doe stated he quit shortly after the alleged incident, he returned to work for the couple in 2023 at their request.

One alleged incident was said to take place in 2022, when Robinson grabbed John Doe's hand and forcefully tried to place it on his genitals, but John Doe broke free of his grip and left the property.

The lawsuit claimed Robinson's alleged behavior was often followed by " vulgar and offensive advances ," prompting John Doe to tell the singer, "Put some clothes on."

Similar to John Doe's claims, Jane Doe 5 alleged Robinson began sexually harassing her only a few months into her employment.

As for Jane Doe 5, the plaintiff claimed she began working for the Cruisin' singer and his wife as a housekeeper in 2005. She took a leave of absence due to a work-related injury but returned to her job in 2007 and left in 2011.

When John Doe returned to working for the Robinsons, he claimed the singer's behavior did not change, and upon "learning of similar conduct toward other victims and out of concern for his own well-being," he quit for a second time.

Jane Doe 5 alleged Robinson summoned her to shower with him and scrub his back.

Jane Doe 5 alleged the sexual harassment mostly took place on the second floor of the couple's home.

The former housekeeper claimed Robinson called her "baby" and would summon her to his bedroom, often while he was showering or getting out of the shower.

Robinson allegedly asked Jane Doe 5 to join him in the shower and scrub his back. She further claimed on more than 10 occasions, he forcefully grabbed her hand and attempted to make her touch his genitals, each time resulting in her resisting and leaving the room.

According to the complaint, Robinson would walk around naked in his employee's presence, inappropriately touch her chest, and whisper, "I like you and want to touch all of you. … Ask for whatever you want so you can be with me."