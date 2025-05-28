Smokey Robinson Launches Attack on Sexual Assault Accusers With $500Million Defamation Countersuit After 'Slanderous' Allegations Rock Motown Icon’s Life
Smokey Robinson has launched a legal attack on four former housekeepers who accused him of sexual assault, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Robinson, 85, filed a $500million defamation lawsuit in response to the "slanderous" accusations from his former employees.
Robinson Fires Back at Sexual Assault Accusers
On Wednesday, May 28, the Motown legend and his wife, Frances, filed the cross-complaint against his accusers, who were identified as Jane Doe 1 through 4 in a separate $50million lawsuit, as well as their legal counsel.
Robinson and his wife accused their former housekeepers of defamation, intentional infliction of emotional distress, and financial elder abuse, among other claims.
The couple alleged the plaintiffs made "gratuitous and slanderous allegations" at a May 6 press conference, which the singer called a "media circus."
'Media Circus' Press Conference
At the press conference, the four unnamed former employees wore masks and sunglasses to conceal their identities – and attorney John Harris labeled Robinson a "serial and sick rapist."
Robinson's complaint stated: "The statements were false, and Plaintiffs knew them to be false. Nevertheless, they made the statements, and undoubtedly many people believe the statements to be true."
The complaint continued: "Because of Plaintiffs’ slanderous statements, the Robinsons had no choice but to seek legal relief.
"Plaintiffs may be able to make slanderous statements in a legal pleading (for now), but they are not entitled to do so in gratuitous, self-serving press conferences."
Allegations Against Robinson
The May 6 press conference was held to announce the accuser's $50million lawsuit against Robinson.
Robinson was accused of sexual battery, assault, false imprisonment, gender violence and creating a hostile work environment by the four ex-employees.
They claimed Robinson "repeatedly forced his fingers and penis into their vaginas, causing severe and excruciating pain" without their consent – and used "physical barriers, force, threats of force" to prevent them from leaving during the alleged assaults.
As RadarOnline.com reported, the plaintiffs worked for the Robinsons at separate times, but their allegations echo one another.
Jane Doe 1 alleged the first incident of sexual assault occurred in March 2023 and was then subjected to "repeated sexual assaults and sexual harassment."
The second accuser stated she worked for the Robinsons from 2014 to 2020 before leaving due to the singer's "repeated sexual assaults and sexual harassment" against her.
Jane Doe 3, who worked for the couple from 2012 to 2024, also claimed she quit following repeated incidents of "sexual assaults and sexual harassment against her."
She further claimed she was raped by Robinson "at least 20 times" after forcing her to "lie face down" on a towel.
Jane Doe 4 echoed the previous three accusers' claims, stating she worked for Robinson from 2006 to 2024 and was subjected to "repeated sexual assaults and sexual harassment" against her that began in 2007.
In response to the plaintiffs' lawsuit, Robinson’s attorney Christopher Frost slammed the accusations, adding: "The evidence … will show that this is simply an ugly method of trying to extract money from an 85-year-old American icon."