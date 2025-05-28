Smokey Robinson Launches Attack on Sexual Assault Accusers With $500Million Defamation Countersuit After 'Slanderous' Allegations Rock Motown Icon’s Life

At the press conference, the four unnamed former employees wore masks and sunglasses to conceal their identities – and attorney John Harris labeled Robinson a "serial and sick rapist."

Robinson's complaint stated: "The statements were false, and Plaintiffs knew them to be false. Nevertheless, they made the statements, and undoubtedly many people believe the statements to be true."

The complaint continued: "Because of Plaintiffs’ slanderous statements, the Robinsons had no choice but to seek legal relief.

"Plaintiffs may be able to make slanderous statements in a legal pleading (for now), but they are not entitled to do so in gratuitous, self-serving press conferences."