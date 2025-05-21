EXCLUSIVE: How Smokey Robinson Boasted About 'Turning To God' Before Sexual Assault Allegations Took Wrecking Ball to His Reputation

In 2004, Robinson made it clear that his faith and belief in God made a huge impact on him during his fight against drugs.

"I was dead. I was ashamed of myself because it wasn't like it happened to me as a teenager. I was a full-fledged adult, and my life was going exactly as I would have written it," Robinson said in a previous interview.

He added: "But drugs don't care who you are or what you're doing."

However, a visit to a church with his friend, Leon Issac Kennedy, changed his life.