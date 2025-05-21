Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Exclusives
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: How Smokey Robinson Boasted About 'Turning To God' Before Sexual Assault Allegations Took Wrecking Ball to His Reputation

Photo of Smokey Robinson
Source: MEGA

Smokey Robinson's connection to God saved him from drugs... years before he would be accused of sexual assault.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

May 21 2025, Published 6:00 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Smokey Robinson was open about being saved by God, years before the music industry would be rocked by sexual assault allegations against him, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Four former employees have accused the 85-year-old of sexual battery, assault, gender violence, false imprisonment, and creating a hostile work environment, as the iconic singer's career and reputation have been torn to bits.

Article continues below advertisement

Leave It To God

robinson
Source: MEGA

Robinson gave thanks to God for saving him from drugs.

In 2004, Robinson made it clear that his faith and belief in God made a huge impact on him during his fight against drugs.

"I was dead. I was ashamed of myself because it wasn't like it happened to me as a teenager. I was a full-fledged adult, and my life was going exactly as I would have written it," Robinson said in a previous interview.

He added: "But drugs don't care who you are or what you're doing."

However, a visit to a church with his friend, Leon Issac Kennedy, changed his life.

Article continues below advertisement

robinson
Source: MEGA

The iconic singer boasted about his love of God years before he was accused of sexual assault.

"I turned my recovery over to God," the Tracks of My Tears singer confessed. "I never went to rehab or a doctor. The lord freed me that night, and when I came out of there, I was healed."

The legendary performer also gave credit to God for his career, and boasted: "I've been blessed enough to have a job that I love, and it's by God's grace that I'm doing what I'm doing.

"So I give him the glory, the power, and the credit. I'm living beyond my wildest imagination."

Article continues below advertisement

Robinson Accused of Sexual Assault

On May 6, 2025, a suit was filed in Los Angeles by four women identified only as Jane Does. Each woman claims they used to work as housekeepers for the music legend and his wife, Frances Gladney Robinson.

All of the alleged victims claim they were forced to resign after Robinson's advances.

Graphic Details Below:

According to Jane Doe 3, "Smokey would force her into his blue bedroom, whereafter he would perform his ritual of exiting his bathroom nude or wearing only underwear after showering, and then carefully placing a towel on his bed not to soil the linens for what was about to occur."

"He would then disrobe JD3 and then orally copulate her. Then he would force her to lie face down on the towel so that he could penetrate her vagina with his erect penis from the rear," the complaint notes.

Article continues below advertisement

The I Second That Emotion hitmaker is accused of raping the unnamed woman "at least 20 times." The other women had similar stories, as Jane Doe 1 claimed, "Robinson would call her into his blue bedroom, lock the door, and escort (his dog) out of the room.

"He will have showered and be clothed only in his underwear. He would then neatly place a white towel on his bed, not to soil the bed linens, in preparation for what was about to occur."

Jane Doe 2 claimed Robinson would ask her to meet him in specific parts of his home where closed-circuit cameras weren’t located.

Article continues below advertisement

smokey robinson
Source: Mega

The singer called the allegations, 'appalling.'

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE ON EXCLUSIVES
Split photo of George Wendt, Kirstie Alley, and Ted Danson.

EXCLUSIVE: Curse of 'Cheers' — We Reveal the Booze, Battles, Affairs, Deaths and Career Slumps That Have Loomed Over Show's Stars After George Wendt's Death Aged 76

Photo of Joe Biden

EXCLUSIVE: Tragic Details of Joe Biden's Dementia Spill Out As He Battles Cancer — With Claims He Couldn't Even Remember the Years He Served at White House

The complaint notes: "When arriving, he would immediately grab her and begin to penetrate her vagina with his fingers, causing her excruciating pain, and then would proceed to rape her."

Robinson quickly responded to the allegations and said he was "appalled."

Article continues below advertisement

robinson lawsuit
Source: MEGA

The 85-year-old is being sued for $50million.

However, his lawyer Christopher Frost said the allegations "defy credulity" and called them "vile, false… an ugly method of trying to extract money from the music icon – $50million, to be exact."

All the women are indeed suing for $50million.

RadarOnline Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2025 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.