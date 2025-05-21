EXCLUSIVE: How Smokey Robinson Boasted About 'Turning To God' Before Sexual Assault Allegations Took Wrecking Ball to His Reputation
Smokey Robinson was open about being saved by God, years before the music industry would be rocked by sexual assault allegations against him, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Four former employees have accused the 85-year-old of sexual battery, assault, gender violence, false imprisonment, and creating a hostile work environment, as the iconic singer's career and reputation have been torn to bits.
Leave It To God
In 2004, Robinson made it clear that his faith and belief in God made a huge impact on him during his fight against drugs.
"I was dead. I was ashamed of myself because it wasn't like it happened to me as a teenager. I was a full-fledged adult, and my life was going exactly as I would have written it," Robinson said in a previous interview.
He added: "But drugs don't care who you are or what you're doing."
However, a visit to a church with his friend, Leon Issac Kennedy, changed his life.
"I turned my recovery over to God," the Tracks of My Tears singer confessed. "I never went to rehab or a doctor. The lord freed me that night, and when I came out of there, I was healed."
The legendary performer also gave credit to God for his career, and boasted: "I've been blessed enough to have a job that I love, and it's by God's grace that I'm doing what I'm doing.
"So I give him the glory, the power, and the credit. I'm living beyond my wildest imagination."
Robinson Accused of Sexual Assault
On May 6, 2025, a suit was filed in Los Angeles by four women identified only as Jane Does. Each woman claims they used to work as housekeepers for the music legend and his wife, Frances Gladney Robinson.
All of the alleged victims claim they were forced to resign after Robinson's advances.
Graphic Details Below:
According to Jane Doe 3, "Smokey would force her into his blue bedroom, whereafter he would perform his ritual of exiting his bathroom nude or wearing only underwear after showering, and then carefully placing a towel on his bed not to soil the linens for what was about to occur."
"He would then disrobe JD3 and then orally copulate her. Then he would force her to lie face down on the towel so that he could penetrate her vagina with his erect penis from the rear," the complaint notes.
The I Second That Emotion hitmaker is accused of raping the unnamed woman "at least 20 times." The other women had similar stories, as Jane Doe 1 claimed, "Robinson would call her into his blue bedroom, lock the door, and escort (his dog) out of the room.
"He will have showered and be clothed only in his underwear. He would then neatly place a white towel on his bed, not to soil the bed linens, in preparation for what was about to occur."
Jane Doe 2 claimed Robinson would ask her to meet him in specific parts of his home where closed-circuit cameras weren’t located.
The complaint notes: "When arriving, he would immediately grab her and begin to penetrate her vagina with his fingers, causing her excruciating pain, and then would proceed to rape her."
Robinson quickly responded to the allegations and said he was "appalled."
However, his lawyer Christopher Frost said the allegations "defy credulity" and called them "vile, false… an ugly method of trying to extract money from the music icon – $50million, to be exact."
All the women are indeed suing for $50million.