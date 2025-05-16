Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Celebrity

Smokey Robinson Sex Scandal Shock — Music Legend Under Criminal Investigation After Four Ex-Employees Accuse Him of Abuse

Embedded Image
Source: MEGA

Motown legend Smokey Robinson is under police investigation after being accused of sexually assaulting four housekeepers.

May 16 2025, Published 8:01 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Legendary singer Smokey Robinson is under criminal investigation after being accused of sexual assault by four former housekeepers.

RadarOnline.com can reveal the Motown star, 85, has been dubbed a "a serial and sick rapist" by an unnamed woman who filed a lawsuit filed last week, claiming he assaulted them on numerous occasions between 2007 and 2024, across three residences.

Article continues below advertisement

Robinson 'Lured' Maids Into Rooms With No Cameras

Embedded Image
Source: MEGA

Robinson allegedly lured the women into rooms without cameras before 'raping' and 'humiliating' them.

Article continues below advertisement

The women alleged Robinson would lure them to his bedroom or rooms without surveillance cameras and would place a towel on his bed before "raping" and "humiliating" them.

One accuser claimed the singer raped her at least 23 times and would "enjoy ejaculating all over (her) face."

Another accuser alleged Robinson raped her at least seven times between January 2023 and February 2024.

The third accuser claimed she was raped at least 20 times in 12 years and he even offered her $500 to "allow him to orally copulate her."

Article continues below advertisement
Embedded Image
Source: MEGA

The lawsuit claims Robinson waited until wife Frances left their house to go to a nail salon before 'assaulting' his alleged victims.

Article continues below advertisement

The last accuser noted a similar pattern of abuse, with one woman stating she even tried to deter Robinson on one occasion by shouting, "you're married."

The lawsuit claimed Robinson's wife would go to the nail salon on Saturdays, leaving the women alone with him and resulting in the abuse.

Robinson, who denies the allegations, and his wife, Frances, are also accused of labour violations, including the failure to pay the women minimum wage and overtime.

Frances was also accused of perpetuating a "hostile work environment" by screaming at one of the women and using "ethnically pejorative words and language."

The women claimed the assaults led them to quit and didn't report Robinson's alleged behavior out of fear of retaliation.

They are seeking financial damages.

Article continues below advertisement

Robinson's Lawyer Hits Back At 'Vile' Claims

Embedded Image
Source: MEGA

The singer's lawyers described the claims as 'vile' and 'false.'

Article continues below advertisement

Robinson's lawyer Christopher Frost said the allegations "defy credulity" and called them "vile, false… an ugly method of trying to extract money the music icon – $50million, to be exact."

Now, in addition to that civil lawsuit, Robinson is facing a criminal investigation.

In a statement to the press, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said it is “actively investigating criminal allegations involving William Robinson AKA 'Smokey Robinson’.

It added: "The investigation is in the early stages, and we have no further comment."

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE ON Celebrity
jaws movie secrets budget sharks scenes

EXCLUSIVE: Salty Secrets of 'Jaws' Revealed: How Production Went Over $3.5Million Budget, Broke Three Mechanical Sharks and Quickly Changed Two Scenes Last Minute

ozempic cough syrup method

EXCLUSIVE: Hollywood's Favorite Weight Loss Drug Ozempic Sparks Wild Experimentation Trend – With Docs Now Testing COUGH SYRUP and MUSCLE PILLS to Beat Deadly Addictions

Article continues below advertisement
Embedded Image
Source: MEGA

Robinson 'did nothing wrong', according to his lawyer.

Frost responded to the opening of the investigation, saying: "We feel confident that a determination will be made that Mr Robinson did nothing wrong, and that this is a desperate attempt to prejudice public opinion and make even more of a media circus than the plaintiffs were previously able to create."

Robinson was one of the most successful artists to emerge from the Motown label, scoring hits under his own name and with his group the Miracles.

He also wrote a number of pop classics including 'My Girl' and 'Get Ready' for the Temptations.

Last month he released his latest album 'What the World Needs Now', and he is currently touring the U.S, with U.K. dates scheduled to follow in July at Love Supreme festival plus four nationwide venues.

RadarOnline Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2025 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.