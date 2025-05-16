Smokey Robinson Sex Scandal Shock — Music Legend Under Criminal Investigation After Four Ex-Employees Accuse Him of Abuse
Legendary singer Smokey Robinson is under criminal investigation after being accused of sexual assault by four former housekeepers.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the Motown star, 85, has been dubbed a "a serial and sick rapist" by an unnamed woman who filed a lawsuit filed last week, claiming he assaulted them on numerous occasions between 2007 and 2024, across three residences.
Robinson 'Lured' Maids Into Rooms With No Cameras
The women alleged Robinson would lure them to his bedroom or rooms without surveillance cameras and would place a towel on his bed before "raping" and "humiliating" them.
One accuser claimed the singer raped her at least 23 times and would "enjoy ejaculating all over (her) face."
Another accuser alleged Robinson raped her at least seven times between January 2023 and February 2024.
The third accuser claimed she was raped at least 20 times in 12 years and he even offered her $500 to "allow him to orally copulate her."
The last accuser noted a similar pattern of abuse, with one woman stating she even tried to deter Robinson on one occasion by shouting, "you're married."
The lawsuit claimed Robinson's wife would go to the nail salon on Saturdays, leaving the women alone with him and resulting in the abuse.
Robinson, who denies the allegations, and his wife, Frances, are also accused of labour violations, including the failure to pay the women minimum wage and overtime.
Frances was also accused of perpetuating a "hostile work environment" by screaming at one of the women and using "ethnically pejorative words and language."
The women claimed the assaults led them to quit and didn't report Robinson's alleged behavior out of fear of retaliation.
They are seeking financial damages.
Robinson's Lawyer Hits Back At 'Vile' Claims
Robinson's lawyer Christopher Frost said the allegations "defy credulity" and called them "vile, false… an ugly method of trying to extract money the music icon – $50million, to be exact."
Now, in addition to that civil lawsuit, Robinson is facing a criminal investigation.
In a statement to the press, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said it is “actively investigating criminal allegations involving William Robinson AKA 'Smokey Robinson’.
It added: "The investigation is in the early stages, and we have no further comment."
Frost responded to the opening of the investigation, saying: "We feel confident that a determination will be made that Mr Robinson did nothing wrong, and that this is a desperate attempt to prejudice public opinion and make even more of a media circus than the plaintiffs were previously able to create."
Robinson was one of the most successful artists to emerge from the Motown label, scoring hits under his own name and with his group the Miracles.
He also wrote a number of pop classics including 'My Girl' and 'Get Ready' for the Temptations.
Last month he released his latest album 'What the World Needs Now', and he is currently touring the U.S, with U.K. dates scheduled to follow in July at Love Supreme festival plus four nationwide venues.