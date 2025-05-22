EXCLUSIVE: Smokey Robinson 'Could Die From Shock' Over $50M Sex Abuse Lawsuit

The four separate accounts are striking similar to each other. The housekeepers – named Jane Doe 1 through 4 – alleged the singer would "summon" them to various rooms of his home without security cameras – including his bedroom, garage, and laundry room – and "force" sexual acts on them.

One alleged victim claimed when she refused his advances, Robinson offered $500 in exchange for him performing oral sex on her.

Another alleged Robinson forced her into having sex with him by threatening his wife of 23 years, Frances, would be "mean" to her if she didn't comply.

In addition to sexual assault claims, the women also alleged they were not paid a required minimum wage, nor given adequate break times and meal times during their work shifts.