EXCLUSIVE: Smokey Robinson 'Could Die From Shock' Over $50M Sex Abuse Lawsuit
Motown legend Smokey Robinson's reputation has gone up in flames after being hit with sexual assault allegations from multiple women, and insiders claimed the scandal could have a fatal impact on the singer, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
A $50million lawsuit was filed against Robinson, 85, alleging he repeatedly sexually assaulted four housekeepers over a two-decade span.
Alleged Assaults Took Place Where No Cameras Were Present
The four separate accounts are striking similar to each other. The housekeepers – named Jane Doe 1 through 4 – alleged the singer would "summon" them to various rooms of his home without security cameras – including his bedroom, garage, and laundry room – and "force" sexual acts on them.
One alleged victim claimed when she refused his advances, Robinson offered $500 in exchange for him performing oral sex on her.
Another alleged Robinson forced her into having sex with him by threatening his wife of 23 years, Frances, would be "mean" to her if she didn't comply.
In addition to sexual assault claims, the women also alleged they were not paid a required minimum wage, nor given adequate break times and meal times during their work shifts.
Accusations Against Robinson's Wife Frances
Robinson's housekeepers further claimed he rushed home after dropping his wife off at the nail salon so he could use her absence to make sexual advances against the women.
Frances was also named in court filings for allegedly failing "to take he appropriate corrective action" to prevent her husband's vile acts, "despite having full knowledge of his prior acts of sexual misconduct."
Jane Doe 2 also accused Frances of promoting a "hostile work environment by regularly screaming at JD2 in a hostile manner, using ethnically pejorative words and language."
After the shocking lawsuit was filed, Frances, 73, denounced the allegations and said: "I'm as shocked as you are."
The hitmaker echoed his wife and said: "I am appalled."
Hit to Robinson's Health
One source noted growing concern for the singer's health amid the sexual abuse scandal.
They said: "I'm worried about him. He's in pretty good shape for an 85-year-old, but that doesn't mean he's invincible.
"COVID nearly killed him, and this has the potential to knock him for a loop, too."
A music industry insider also noted how the damage done to Robinson's reputation in his golden years could impact his health.
"He has decades of goodwill built up on the foundation of a million smiles and small acts of kindness – and it all just went up in smoke," the source said.
While the allegations were said to have occurred dozens of times over nearly 20 years, dating back to 2006, none of the victims contacted law enforcement.
The victims claimed they stayed silent out of fear of losing their jobs, as well as shame and public humiliation.
Robinson's lawyer Christopher Frost said the allegations "defy credulity" and called them "vile, false… an ugly method of trying to extract money from the music icon – $50million, to be exact."