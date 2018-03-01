Gladys Knight Gets A New Face!

Pop icon Gladys Knight used to be a Pip — but now she looks like someone else after docs say the “Midnight Train to ­Georgia” songbird went on a plastic surgery bender. Click through RadarOnline.com’s gallery to see the shocking photos. Photo credit: Getty Images

Dr. Andrew Miller says she’s had her face, The 73-year-old Motown legend has become nearly unrecognizable — and cosmetic surgeonsays she’s had her face, brows and eyelids lifted along with other work Photo credit: Getty Images

“She appears to have had at least one face-lift because her jaw line appears so smooth,” said Dr. Miller, who has not treated the “You’re the Best Thing That Ever Happened to Me” singer. Photo credit: Getty Images

“I also detect the presence of cheek fillers that have filled out the hollow areas in her face,” said Miller of the seven-time Grammy winner who rose to fame with her group the Pips in the 1960s and 1970s with hits like “On and On” and “License to Kill,” for the 1989 James Bond flick starring Timothy Dalton. Photo credit: Getty Images

Knight has strongly denied speculation that she’s had work done on her mug and attributes her youthful looks to nature and a healthy lifestyle, saying: “Thankful for these God-given genes and clean living.” Photo credit: Getty Images

But West Roxbury, Mass., plastic surgeon Dr. Dave David insisted that “there’s no way her appearance is the result of healthy living!” Photo credit: Getty Images

“At the very least, she appears to have used Botox on her forehead and other areas of her face,” noted Dr. David, who has not treated the star. “ I’m also detecting liposuction in other areas.” Photo credit: Getty Images