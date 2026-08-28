Prince Harry and Meghan Markle 'Eyeing Massive' $16Million Home in 'Incredibly Expensive' Area of the Cotswolds After Fleeing U.S.

"Now, tacky would be the wrong word, but the Oxfordshire end is slightly newer money as opposed to the Gloucestershire side," royal insider Tom Sykes explained on his The Royalist podcast about the two distinct areas of the Cotswolds.

"Harry and Megan, I'm told, are very interested in looking at houses around the kind of region of quite a famous village that I'm sure any of our American visitors who've been to the Cotswolds will have visited, which is called Stow-on-the-Wold," the host noted about the quaint village near the border on the "OX" and "GL" as he noted the shires are known.

Sykes called the town "a sort of famous village... and that is the gossip going through all the WhatsApp groups, all the people, all the professionals in the Cotswolds."