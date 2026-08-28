Prince Harry and Meghan Markle 'Eyeing Massive' $16Million Home in 'Incredibly Expensive' Area of the Cotswolds After Fleeing U.S.
Aug. 28 2026, Published 1:45 p.m. ET
Prince William and Meghan Markle's expensive tastes have followed them from Montecito, California, back to the U.K., where the couple is reportedly eyeing a massive $16million estate in an "incredibly expensive" area of the Cotswolds, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The duo already gave a hint about where they're looking to settle by flying into Birmingham, England, via a private jet on August 26, giving a tip-off that they've chosen the Oxfordshire side as to where they plan to put down roots with their two young children.
Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Reportedly Eyeing Area Near Stow-on-the-Wold
"Now, tacky would be the wrong word, but the Oxfordshire end is slightly newer money as opposed to the Gloucestershire side," royal insider Tom Sykes explained on his The Royalist podcast about the two distinct areas of the Cotswolds.
"Harry and Megan, I'm told, are very interested in looking at houses around the kind of region of quite a famous village that I'm sure any of our American visitors who've been to the Cotswolds will have visited, which is called Stow-on-the-Wold," the host noted about the quaint village near the border on the "OX" and "GL" as he noted the shires are known.
Sykes called the town "a sort of famous village... and that is the gossip going through all the WhatsApp groups, all the people, all the professionals in the Cotswolds."
Prince Harry's Father Has Country Home in the Cotswolds
As for why they are looking there, Sykes explained, "It's around that sort of area just going up from the Oxfordshire-Northamptonshire border where you can still buy these massive, massive houses, you know, which are hard to pick up, to be fair, in Gloucestershire."
The latter is home to Harry's father, King Charles III's beloved Highgrove country estate, as well as the sprawling, centuries-old estates of some of Britain's most prominent aristocratic families.
Oxfordshire Is 'More Accessible' But 'Incredibly Expensive'
"The Oxfordshire end is a little more accessible. I mean, it's still incredibly expensive," Sykes noted, making it clear Harry, 41, and Markle, 45, aren't exactly scaling back their lavish tastes while hunting for a potential new U.K. home
He noted, "I mean, you can still quite happily wander down Stow-on-the-Wold High Street and, you know, drop $500 on a beautiful sweater."
Sussexes Eyeing New Home Even More Expensive Than Montecito Mansion
Sykes heard the particular home they're eyeing at the moment is $12million pounds, or $16million USD.
That's more than the Sussexes paid for their $14million Montecito estate, which they are still paying off after taking out $9.5million in mortgages when they purchased it in 2020 after quitting the royal family for a "private" and "financially independent" life.
The duo reportedly intend to keep the much derided "Olive Garden" mansion just south of Santa Barbara, despite moving abroad. Harry and Markle also allegedly have a vacation home in Portugal, but sale details to the duo have never been confirmed.
Some Residents Not Looking Forward to the 'Massive Circus' The Sussexes Will Bring
Sykes revealed he spoke with residents of the area where the Sussexes are eyeing a home, and the reaction was mixed into welcoming the ex-working royals.
"With people who live in and around the Cotswolds, it's a pretty even split, to be fair, between people who are kind of amused and entertained by the whole idea and sort of a little bit titillated, maybe a little bit excited by the whole thing," he noted about those who wouldn't mind Harry and Markle's high-profile presence.
However, Sykes added, there are "people who are beyond horrified at the prospect that, you know, Meghan and Harry are going to come. There's going to be this massive circus that's going to come with them."