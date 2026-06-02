EXCLUSIVE: Inside King Charles 'Healing Garden' As He 'Uses it to Try and Help Cancer Battle'

The ailing monarch, 77, opens the gates of his celebrated Highgrove Gardens to visitors every year between April and October despite regarding it as his "healing garden," one palace source told us.

King Charles has long regarded the gardens of Highgrove House as a personal sanctuary, and amid his ongoing cancer treatment, those closest to the monarch told RadarOnline.com the sprawling Gloucestershire retreat has become an increasingly important place of reflection, restoration, and escape from the pressures of royal life.

Created and nurtured over decades at his private residence in Gloucestershire, the gardens have become one of the monarch's most cherished projects and a symbol of his lifelong passion for nature, conservation, and horticulture.

Now, staff at Highgrove can offer a rare glimpse behind the scenes as preparations got underway for the summer season, sharing footage of workers repairing willow arches, planting flowers, and ensuring the grounds were ready to welcome guests.

A source familiar with the King's treasured relationship with Highgrove told us: "The gardens have always been a place where Charles can switch off from official duties. They are somewhere he finds genuine comfort and calm."

Another insider said: "Since his cancer diagnosis, spending time outdoors and among the landscapes he has personally shaped has become even more meaningful. He has always believed in the restorative power of nature and gardening."

The comments came as Highgrove's annual visitor season officially began.

The estate's team shared a video documenting the work involved in preparing the gardens before the first tours of the year.

An accompanying message read: "How do we prepare for Garden Tours at Highgrove? Our Garden Tours start today – take a look at how the team ensures the gardens are ready for visitors. Are you visiting us this summer season? We look forward to welcoming you to Highgrove Gardens."