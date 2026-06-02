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EXCLUSIVE: Inside King Charles 'Healing Garden' As He 'Uses it to Try and Help Cancer Battle'

Photo of King Charles
Source: Mega

King Charles' gardens have gone a long way in helping him amid his cancer battle.

June 1 2026, Published 8:00 p.m. ET

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King Charles has long regarded the gardens of Highgrove House as a personal sanctuary, and amid his ongoing cancer treatment, those closest to the monarch told RadarOnline.com the sprawling Gloucestershire retreat has become an increasingly important place of reflection, restoration, and escape from the pressures of royal life.

The ailing monarch, 77, opens the gates of his celebrated Highgrove Gardens to visitors every year between April and October despite regarding it as his "healing garden," one palace source told us.

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Highgrove Staff Expose Kings Secret Sanctuary

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Photo of King Charles and Queen Camilla's bust at the Highgrove House Garden
Source: BBC Gardeners' World Magazine/Youtube

King Charles' Highgrove House gardens have become an important healing sanctuary.

Created and nurtured over decades at his private residence in Gloucestershire, the gardens have become one of the monarch's most cherished projects and a symbol of his lifelong passion for nature, conservation, and horticulture.

Now, staff at Highgrove can offer a rare glimpse behind the scenes as preparations got underway for the summer season, sharing footage of workers repairing willow arches, planting flowers, and ensuring the grounds were ready to welcome guests.

A source familiar with the King's treasured relationship with Highgrove told us: "The gardens have always been a place where Charles can switch off from official duties. They are somewhere he finds genuine comfort and calm."

Another insider said: "Since his cancer diagnosis, spending time outdoors and among the landscapes he has personally shaped has become even more meaningful. He has always believed in the restorative power of nature and gardening."

The comments came as Highgrove's annual visitor season officially began.

The estate's team shared a video documenting the work involved in preparing the gardens before the first tours of the year.

An accompanying message read: "How do we prepare for Garden Tours at Highgrove? Our Garden Tours start today – take a look at how the team ensures the gardens are ready for visitors. Are you visiting us this summer season? We look forward to welcoming you to Highgrove Gardens."

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'It's a Tightly Controlled Visit' to King's Gardens

Photo of Highgrove House Garden
Source: BBC Gardeners' World Magazine/Youtube

A standard tour of the private Gloucestershire gardens costs visitors $60.

Visitors continue to praise the attraction, which has become one of Britain's most admired private gardens.

One former guest wrote: "My favourite garden. Visited a few times and it's always a joy."

Another said: "The most beautiful garden I've had the pleasure to walk round."

A third visitor added: "Excited to be visiting again this year."

Standard tours of the gardens cost $60, while private visits for groups of up to eight guests are available for around $740.

The attraction currently holds a 4.7-star rating on Google, with many visitors highlighting the peaceful atmosphere and meticulous presentation of the grounds.

One reviewer wrote: "It's a privilege to be able to access these gardens. It's a tightly controlled visit, but worth every penny. Each space is in beautiful condition, and there is a very strong sense of identity that is conveyed through each of the spaces."

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David Beckham Seals Curious Garden Project

Split photos of David Beckham and Alan Titchmarsh
Source: Mega

David Beckham and Alan Titchmarsh joined King Charles to finalize RHS flower plans.

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Earlier this month, Highgrove also hosted a meeting involving several high-profile figures connected to one of the King's favorite causes.

Sir David Beckham, gardening broadcaster Alan Titchmarsh, and horticulturist Frances Tophill joined Charles to finalize plans for a garden created for the RHS Chelsea Flower Show through the King's Foundation Curious Garden project.

Photographs released from the gathering showed Charles and Beckham sharing a light-hearted moment as they discussed the plans.

Organizers later confirmed the garden would feature a beehive inspired by the shared enthusiasm for beekeeping held by both men.

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Photo of King Charles
Source: Mega

Insiders say nature has become more meaningful to Charles since his diagnosis.

A statement about the project said: "The group is united by a love for gardening and the outdoors, and the hope that a new generation of young people will consider careers in horticulture in their future."

After the meeting, Beckham said: "Both The King's Foundation and the RHS do such great work in protecting and promoting green spaces across the UK. I want to help encourage a new generation to appreciate the benefits of nature and get involved in gardening. It's been fun to be a part of creating the Curious Garden, and I'm excited for people to see it at the RHS Chelsea Flower Show."

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