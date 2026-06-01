Scott Peterson's Lawyer Claims 'New' Evidence Could Exonerate Client After Judge Denies Bid to Overturn Murder Conviction — As Convicted Killer Languishes Behind Bars
June 1 2026, Published 7:45 p.m. ET
Scott Peterson's longtime lawyer dramatically claimed there could be "new" evidence that might help exonerate the convicted wife-killer, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Despite a San Mateo County Superior Court Judge Elizabeth Hill vehemently rejecting Peterson's latest attempt to overturn his murder conviction, attorney Mark Geragos still wants to make another stab at linking a burned-out van discovered near the couple's home to Laci Peterson's murder.
Scott Peterson 'Isn't Capable' of Murder, Attorney Claims
Geragos spoke to Fox News while attending the CrimeCon 2026 convention in Las Vegas, boasting that his longtime client isn't "capable" of murdering his eight-months pregnant wife and unborn child in 2002.
"The Court of Appeal and now the L.A. Innocence Project all feel that there is more than enough to take another look at this case, which they should, because it's been 20-odd years, and I've yet to see anything that ties Scott Peterson to a criminal conviction in this case," the legal eagle proclaimed, adding, "Let alone actually doing this because clearly he isn't capable of having done this."
Geragos was asked if there was anything specific he could point to to convince a court to "change" Scott's situation.
"I think the most compelling thing is that the trial court got it dead wrong that the DNA testing should be done, the forensic testing should be done," he explained.
"The idea that somehow the prosecution is fighting so mightily against it now that we've discovered that the prosecution basically hid this evidence, the fact that they don't want it tested speaks volumes as to how convinced they are of the conviction," Geragos huffed.
Technology Has Come A Long Way Since Scott Peterson's 2004 Trial
Geragos went on to explain that the L.A. Innocence Project provided the court "with a laundry list" of "items that could be retested."
"Some cases were actively hidden from the defense; other cases, there are now technologies and scientific techniques available to test those things...why wouldn't you want to vindicate yourself if you're the prosecution and the only explanation is that you're not sure you've got the right guy," he complained.
Mark Geragos Claims Burned-Out Van Evidence Should Have Been Tested
Geragos then pointed to a burned-out van discovered near the Petersons' Modesto home, possibly linked to neighborhood burglaries, saying prosecutors initially hid that as evidence.
"There was a van, it was ditched and set on fire very close to the house, within miles," Geragos claimed. "That van contained a treasure trove of evidence that should have been tested in real time, some of which was, some of which still exists, and that they're actively not trying to or prevent the defense from doing it."
The attorney shot down claims that it might be too expensive for the prosecution, saying his team would pay for it.
"Have it tested, put your conviction to the test, literally," Geragos demanded.
Judge Shot Down Claims About 'New Evidence'
Peterson is currently serving a life sentence for the murder of Laci and their unborn son. Their remains washed up in the San Francisco Bay in April 2003, within a day of each other, in an area where Scott claimed he was fishing on the day his pregnant wife vanished.
The latest legal gambit, backed by the L.A. Innocence Project, sought to prove Scott's "actual innocence" by resurrecting long-disputed claims that neighborhood burglars were responsible for Laci's disappearance and murder.
But Judge Hill swiftly tore apart the defense's claims in a 116-page ruling that shot down all 14 claims raised by Scott's legal team.
Hill ruled that the so-called "new evidence" was little more than a rehash of arguments already debated during the former fertilizer salesman's 2004 trial and in years of failed appeals.