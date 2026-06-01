Scott Peterson's Lawyer Claims 'New' Evidence Could Exonerate Client After Judge Denies Bid to Overturn Murder Conviction — As Convicted Killer Languishes Behind Bars

Geragos spoke to Fox News while attending the CrimeCon 2026 convention in Las Vegas, boasting that his longtime client isn't "capable" of murdering his eight-months pregnant wife and unborn child in 2002.

"The Court of Appeal and now the L.A. Innocence Project all feel that there is more than enough to take another look at this case, which they should, because it's been 20-odd years, and I've yet to see anything that ties Scott Peterson to a criminal conviction in this case," the legal eagle proclaimed, adding, "Let alone actually doing this because clearly he isn't capable of having done this."

Geragos was asked if there was anything specific he could point to to convince a court to "change" Scott's situation.

"I think the most compelling thing is that the trial court got it dead wrong that the DNA testing should be done, the forensic testing should be done," he explained.

"The idea that somehow the prosecution is fighting so mightily against it now that we've discovered that the prosecution basically hid this evidence, the fact that they don't want it tested speaks volumes as to how convinced they are of the conviction," Geragos huffed.