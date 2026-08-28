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Home > News > Dolly Parton

CNN Apologizes to Dolly Parton's Family After Using Photo of Vegas Impersonator During Death Tribute

A photo of Kelly Vohnn alongside a photo of Dolly Parton
Source: @KELLYVOHNN/Instagram; MEGA

Kelly Vohnn's photo was used in a tribute to Dolly Parton.

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Aug. 28 2026, Published 1:20 p.m. ET

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CNN has apologized after a special report on Dolly Parton's death aired with a photo of someone who was playing the role of the famous country singer, RadarOnline.com has learned.

The news network put together a series of pictures of the late artist, but mistakenly included one of a Vegas impersonator who was merely dressed up as the late star.

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CNN Apologizes to Dolly Parton's Family

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A photo of Kelly Vohnn alongside a photo of Dolly Parton
Source: @KELLYVOHNN/Instagram; MEGA

The network confessed to making an error in their report.

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Las Vegas impersonator Kelly Vohnn was shown in photos of Parton during the CNN report. The news was covered during the Laura Coates Live broadcast.

CNN apologized once it recognized its error. "We regret the error and apologize to the Parton family," they told The New York Post in a statement.

The family has not yet publicly responded to the mistake.

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Impersonator Kelly Vohnn Speaks Out

A photo of Kelly Vohnn
Source: INSTAGRAM/@KELLYVOHNN

Impersonator Kelly Vohnn expressed her sympathies to the family.

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Vohnn, 56, was also quick to react, labeling the mistake "quite embarrassing."

"I was already heartbroken at losing Dolly because of how much she has given to me as a woman and an artist," she said. "But then to see these images of me on screen was just weird."

Her family began reaching out after seeing the image on CNN. "I couldn't believe it," she said.

Vohnn added, "To be clear, I have never represented myself as being Dolly ever in my life. I have always been known as a tribute act for her and many other stars. I felt so sorry and apologetic for Dolly, because over her career there are so many wonderful images and moments that they could have chosen from."

She confirmed on Instagram that she "did not give anyone (her) likeness to be used in any way to fool people into thinking (she is) the real Dolly Parton."

She added, "This has happened a couple of times now, and it’s not ok. I don’t own these images. These photos were taken during a red carpet event in Las Vegas for the opening of the movie Song Sung Blue where multiple impersonators attended. My goal is to carry on her giving, loving legacy in the world. We need reporters to do better due diligence when broadcasting to prevent."

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Dolly Parton Death Details

A photo of Dolly Parton
Source: MEGA

Her family shared the news of her death shortly after.

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Parton died on August 25 after reportedly battling a short fight against cancer. Her nephew, Brian Seaver, announced her death in a video.

He said, "I'm representing the Parton and Owens family today, announcing the passing of my aunt, Dolly Rebecca Parton Dean, Sister, Sis and Granny to one generation and Gigi to the next.

"This video announcement is something Dolly asked of me years ago, before I fully absorbed it as a future reality. As her head of security for more than two decades, a role my father Larry held before me, I have imagined the heaviness of this moment but haven’t truly felt it until now.”

He added, "It is an honor, an honor that is mixed with absolute pride and great sadness. But sadness lies with us, not with Dolly. Dolly has lived in the light and is in the arms of Jesus, surely met by Carl, her parents and countless others who have watched her and longed to meet her in the heavens."

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Close Circle Sworn to Secrecy?

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A photo of Dolly Parton
Source: MEGA

Parton's family promised not to tell anyone about her cancer, according to insiders.

Only those closest to Parton were prepared for her death. Before she died, the singer hinted to the public that she was suffering from health issues, but she didn't elaborate.

However, those close to Parton knew about her cancer diagnosis, but they were sworn to secrecy, according to an insider.

A source claimed to Radar, "Dolly was determined that her cancer would remain private and made it very clear to the people around her that she did not want details getting out. The people she trusted respected that completely. She wanted fans focusing on her work and the things that brought them happiness rather than worrying about how ill she had become, and she swore her inner circle to secrecy about the truth of her health fight."

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