CNN Apologizes to Dolly Parton's Family After Using Photo of Vegas Impersonator During Death Tribute

The news network put together a series of pictures of the late artist, but mistakenly included one of a Vegas impersonator who was merely dressed up as the late star.

CNN has apologized after a special report on Dolly Parton 's death aired with a photo of someone who was playing the role of the famous country singer, RadarOnline.com has learned.

CNN apologized once it recognized its error. "We regret the error and apologize to the Parton family," they told The New York Post in a statement.

Las Vegas impersonator Kelly Vohnn was shown in photos of Parton during the CNN report. The news was covered during the Laura Coates Live broadcast.

Vohnn, 56, was also quick to react, labeling the mistake "quite embarrassing."

"I was already heartbroken at losing Dolly because of how much she has given to me as a woman and an artist," she said. "But then to see these images of me on screen was just weird."

Her family began reaching out after seeing the image on CNN. "I couldn't believe it," she said.

Vohnn added, "To be clear, I have never represented myself as being Dolly ever in my life. I have always been known as a tribute act for her and many other stars. I felt so sorry and apologetic for Dolly, because over her career there are so many wonderful images and moments that they could have chosen from."

She confirmed on Instagram that she "did not give anyone (her) likeness to be used in any way to fool people into thinking (she is) the real Dolly Parton."

She added, "This has happened a couple of times now, and it’s not ok. I don’t own these images. These photos were taken during a red carpet event in Las Vegas for the opening of the movie Song Sung Blue where multiple impersonators attended. My goal is to carry on her giving, loving legacy in the world. We need reporters to do better due diligence when broadcasting to prevent."