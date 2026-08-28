EXCLUSIVE: Dolly Parton's 'Greatest Regret' Was 'Creation of Her Cartoon Persona'

But Parton acknowledged the attention generated by her appearance could distract from thousands of songs she wrote during a career stretching back to her childhood.

A source familiar with Parton's reflections claimed to Radar: "Dolly understood that the character she created became almost bigger than the artist underneath it. The joke was partly on her because she deliberately turned everything up to 11, but there was a frustration that people could see the hair, clothes and curves before recognizing one of the most extraordinary songwriters country music has produced.

"It really was her greatest regret that she didn't tone it down early in her career, as she had to spend her life talking about her bust and looks instead of the craft of songwriting she had mastered."