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Home > News > Dolly Parton

Dolly Parton Cause of Death: Country Legend 'Cancer Battle' Revealed After Tragic Passing at 80

Dolly Parton died at 80 years old.
Source: MEGA

Dolly Parton died at 80 years old.

Aug. 25 2026, Published 8:00 p.m. ET

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Dolly Parton died at 80 years old after a short battle with cancer, RadarOnline.com has learned.

The country legend's team told TMZ that she was "surrounded by loved ones" when she passed away at the Vanderbilt-Ingram Cancer Center in Nashville on Tuesday, August 25.

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Dolly Parton's Family Confirms Her Death

Dolly Parton reportedly battled cancer before her passing on August 25.
Source: MEGA

Dolly Parton reportedly battled cancer before her passing on August 25.

READ MORE ON NEWS
Dolly Parton died at 80.

Dolly Parton's Loved Ones 'Rushed to See Her at Hospital' After Country Singer's Health Took 'Unexpected Turn' Before Tragic Death

Dolly Parton struggled with her health after the death of husband Carl Dean.

EXCLUSIVE: Dolly Parton Was 'Drowning in Grief' and 'Lost' Without Late Husband Carl Dean — Just 17 Months Before Her Death at 80

As Radar previously reported, Parton's nephew, Brian Seaver, announced that the music icon died in a video shared to social media.

"Sadness lies with us, not with Dolly," he said. "Dolly has lived in the light and is in the arms of Jesus, surely met by Carl, her parents and countless others who have watched her and longed to meet her in the heavens."

"She has always been on your television, your record player, your CD, and on your phone playlist, becoming an extended part of your family whether you liked it or not," he continued. "Our family and the team she has entrusted with her legacy will work diligently to ensure her spirit will live with us forever."

Speaking directly to her millions of fans, Seaver assured them, "She will always love you."

This is a developing story...

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