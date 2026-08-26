Dolly Parton Cause of Death: Country Legend 'Cancer Battle' Revealed After Tragic Passing at 80

As Radar previously reported, Parton's nephew, Brian Seaver, announced that the music icon died in a video shared to social media.

"Sadness lies with us, not with Dolly," he said. "Dolly has lived in the light and is in the arms of Jesus, surely met by Carl, her parents and countless others who have watched her and longed to meet her in the heavens."

"She has always been on your television, your record player, your CD, and on your phone playlist, becoming an extended part of your family whether you liked it or not," he continued. "Our family and the team she has entrusted with her legacy will work diligently to ensure her spirit will live with us forever."

Speaking directly to her millions of fans, Seaver assured them, "She will always love you."

This is a developing story...