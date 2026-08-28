Curious Who They're Liking? See Someone's Instagram Likes Without Endless Scrolling

Since Instagram removed the Following Activity feed in 2019, it has become harder to see which posts the people you follow have liked or interacted with. You have to manually check individual posts or wait until the content they interact with appears on your own feed. Without the old activity tab, there isn’t a central way to see all the posts that someone has liked on Instagram within the platform. Trying to see someone's Instagram likes manually can quickly become time-consuming, making it difficult to spot the patterns that might provide useful insights into their interests and hobbies. Below, we’re exploring the challenges of viewing someone’s Instagram likes and the best ways to understand their Instagram activity without spending hours searching through the app.

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What You Can Still See on Instagram

Although Instagram has removed its centralized activity feed, you can still encounter limited information about other users’ activity in certain places. You can check likes on individual public posts where visible, look at comments, and see what someone chooses to reshare on their own feed or Instagram Stories. You might also occasionally come across content that someone you know has liked or commented on, depending on your own Instagram activity and recommendations. These interactions can suggest a common interest or hobby if you notice recurring activity. However, these glimpses are likely to be inconsistent and won’t provide a complete picture of someone’s activity. The challenge of relying on Instagram is that it won’t provide a person’s complete activity history. You can’t see a chronological list of someone’s likes, and it’s not a reliable way to monitor their engagement across the platform.

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Why Manual Searching Isn’t the Best Way to Understand Someone’s Instagram Activity

Even when you know the type of accounts that someone is interested in, manually searching for their interactions can be difficult. Instagram’s feed and search results are personalized to each user, making it harder to see the exact same content that another person has engaged with. Manually searching for someone’s Instagram likes can also make it difficult to objectively interpret their engagement and spot patterns. It’s easy to get distracted by a single Instagram like that might not suggest a genuine interest.

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What Someone’s Instagram Likes Say About Them

The content a person posts online only tells you part of the story. While most people don’t share every hobby and interest on their own profiles, they may still interact with content from a wide range of niches. Someone’s Instagram activity might offer clues about their music taste, fashion preferences, favorite foods, professional interests, and communities they’re a part of, from running groups to football teams. Being able to see someone’s Instagram likes won’t give you a complete picture of their personality, but it can help you spot behavior patterns. Checking their Instagram likes can make it easier to find conversation starters and common interests before going on a date. It can also help you find potential gift ideas for friends or places to visit.

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Can You Actually See Someone’s Instagram Likes?

In 2026, it’s difficult to actually see someone’s Instagram likes on the platform. While you might see likes attached to individual posts, Instagram doesn’t provide a complete record of another person’s likes. Users can also choose to hide their like counts on posts, which can make engagement data less visible. The main challenge with seeing someone’s Instagram likes is that there’s no way to see a complete, chronological record of their engagement within the platform. If the person has a private Instagram account, visibility is even more limited, especially if you don’t follow them.

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Snoopreport Tool Allows You to See Someone’s Instagram Likes

Third-party Instagram activity trackers bridge this gap by analyzing visible interactions to suggest potential activity patterns. The purpose of these tools isn’t to show you every single post a person has liked on Instagram, but rather to give you an overview of their account activity, including the interests and content that they regularly engage with. These tools can help you understand someone’s Instagram likes by giving you a general overview of their activity using historical data. Platforms like Snoopreport allow you to see what someone likes on Instagram, along with their recent follows and unfollows, collecting these activity insights into an AI-generated report. Snoopreport saves you time by organizing the activity data, so you don’t have to spend hours endlessly scrolling through the platform. The platform costs just $1.99 per week with no upcharges and no app download required. Snoopreport’s personalized AI insights use the person’s Instagram activity to recommend places to visit, conversation starters, and even spotlight potential red flags.

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How to See Someone’s Instagram Likes Without Spending Hours Scrolling

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You don’t have to spend hours scrolling through the app to see someone’s Instagram likes. Start by looking at the account you’re interested in, including theirInstagram Stories and any Story Highlights. These may reveal interests and hobbies that they’ve not posted about on their main feed. Next, look at the information that is readily available on Instagram, including the accounts they follow, posts they’ve been tagged in, and content they choose to reshare. Focus on looking for recurring patterns, rather than one-off likes or interactions. If you’re struggling to find recurring themes, you can use an Instagram activity tracker to get a broader picture of their activity. Some third-party tools will create a report highlighting potential interests and hobbies, based on their Instagram activity, but it’s important to consider these reports in the context of everything else that you know about the person.

Instagram Likes Only Tell Part of a Person’s Story