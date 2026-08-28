EXCLUSIVE: Dolly Parton 'To Be Turned Into a Hologram' for 'Avatar Tour'
Aug. 27 2026, Published 8:00 p.m. ET
Dolly Parton could be turned into a digital hologram for an "avatar tour" after revealing she was working with companies to develop virtual performances capable of keeping her extraordinary stage presence alive.
RadarOnline.com can reveal Parton, who died on August 25 aged 80, disclosed the plans while discussing health problems that forced her to cancel appearances, including her Las Vegas residency, following the death of her husband Carl Dean at 82 in March 2025.
The country legend said discussions about "avatar performances" were still at an early stage, but could eventually provide fans with entirely new ways of experiencing her music.
A music industry source has now told us: "The possibilities with Dolly are enormous because she has the songs, the costumes and one of the most instantly recognizable images in entertainment. The idea would be to recreate the spectacle and personality audiences associate with a Dolly concert rather than simply putting an image of her on a screen. Her hologram would be sophisticated and taken on an avatar tour on a par with ABBA's recent shows."
The Tragic Reason Her Health Collapsed
Parton said her health had suffered while she concentrated on caring for Dean, her husband of nearly 60 years.
She told People: "I am dealing with some health issues that I just didn't pay attention to when I was watching over Carl."
Parton added she had experienced difficult periods with her health before, recalling problems during the early 1980s.
She said: "It's not like I haven't been through hard times with my health."
Parton also said she had been "down for several months with female issues."
Why She Crowned Herself Queen Of AI
And the singer joked about intense online speculation surrounding her condition.
Parton said: "I think because we live in a 24/7 world with social media, everything gets magnified in ways it wasn't years ago. I used to joke that I was the Queen of the Tabloids, but now I guess I can say I'm the Queen of Social Media AI!"
She added: "Seriously, though, even though I'm still healin', I'm still workin'."
A source said: "Dolly saw technology as another way of reaching audiences rather than something intended to replace the real performer. An avatar production would ultimately lead to the visual world she created around herself to become a theatrical experience capable of continuing for years for her fans."
The concept has already transformed the live entertainment industry.
ABBA Voyage used motion capture and digital projection to present virtual versions of ABBA, while holographic or digitally recreated performances have involved Michael Jackson, Elvis Presley and Tupac Shakur.
Madonna recently appeared alongside virtual band Gorillaz using illusion technology at the 2006 Grammy Awards.
Plans have also emerged for an AI avatar of Ozzy Osbourne, whose widow Sharon Osbourne rejected accusations that the project represented a "cash grab."
Inside Dolly's Unbelievable Rags To Riches Legacy
Parton's most recent work included re-recording her 1977 song Light of a Clear Blue Morning with her goddaughter Miley Cyrus alongside Lainey Wilson, Queen Latifah and Reba McEntire.
The recording raised money for pediatric cancer research at Monroe Carell Jr. Children's Hospital at Vanderbilt in Nashville, Tennessee.
Parton rose from poverty in Tennessee's Smoky Mountains to become one of the world's most successful and beloved entertainers.
Born in 1946 as one of 12 children, she moved to Nashville after high school and found national fame alongside singer Porter Wagoner before becoming a solo superstar.
Her enduring hits included Jolene, 9 to 5 and I Will Always Love You.
Parton also starred in movies including 9 to 5 and Steel Magnolias, built the Dollywood entertainment empire and was inducted into both the Country Music and Rock and Roll halls of fame.
Her Imagination Library transformed children's literacy worldwide.