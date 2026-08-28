EXCLUSIVE: Dolly Parton 'To Be Turned Into a Hologram' for 'Avatar Tour'

And the singer joked about intense online speculation surrounding her condition.

Parton said: "I think because we live in a 24/7 world with social media, everything gets magnified in ways it wasn't years ago. I used to joke that I was the Queen of the Tabloids, but now I guess I can say I'm the Queen of Social Media AI!"

She added: "Seriously, though, even though I'm still healin', I'm still workin'."

A source said: "Dolly saw technology as another way of reaching audiences rather than something intended to replace the real performer. An avatar production would ultimately lead to the visual world she created around herself to become a theatrical experience capable of continuing for years for her fans."

The concept has already transformed the live entertainment industry.

ABBA Voyage used motion capture and digital projection to present virtual versions of ABBA, while holographic or digitally recreated performances have involved Michael Jackson, Elvis Presley and Tupac Shakur.

Madonna recently appeared alongside virtual band Gorillaz using illusion technology at the 2006 Grammy Awards.

Plans have also emerged for an AI avatar of Ozzy Osbourne, whose widow Sharon Osbourne rejected accusations that the project represented a "cash grab."