EXCLUSIVE: Bill Cosby Accused of Moving $1.29M Within 48 Hours — as Accuser Chases $59M Judgment

Bill Cosby has been accused of rapidly moving millions of dollars as his sexual assault accuser fights to collect her staggering $59.25million judgment against the comedian, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

According to explosive court documents obtained by Radar, Donna Motsinger's lawyers claim Cosby has paid none of the judgment entered against him on March 28, 2026, while allegedly showing a pattern of "liquidating assets and then immediately dissipating the proceeds."

The ex-waitress won the judgment after suing the comedian over claims he drugged and sexually assaulted her in 1972, with a jury finding him liable earlier this year.