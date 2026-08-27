EXCLUSIVE: Bill Cosby Accused of Moving $1.29M Within 48 Hours — as Accuser Chases $59M Judgment
Aug. 27 2026, Published 7:55 p.m. ET
Bill Cosby has been accused of rapidly moving millions of dollars as his sexual assault accuser fights to collect her staggering $59.25million judgment against the comedian, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
According to explosive court documents obtained by Radar, Donna Motsinger's lawyers claim Cosby has paid none of the judgment entered against him on March 28, 2026, while allegedly showing a pattern of "liquidating assets and then immediately dissipating the proceeds."
The ex-waitress won the judgment after suing the comedian over claims he drugged and sexually assaulted her in 1972, with a jury finding him liable earlier this year.
Bill Cosby Moves Millions?
The filing claims bank records obtained during Motsinger's post-judgment enforcement efforts revealed $3,672,297.47 in proceeds from the November 2025 sale of a New York townhouse were wired into an account held in Cosby's name.
Within just 48 hours, Motsinger's attorney Jesse Creed claimed approximately $1.29million was wired out to "insiders."
The alleged transfers included $250,000 to a Charles Schwab account designated for the William H. Cosby Jr. Revocable Trust, $100,000 to his wife Camille Cosby's close friend Carolyn Wright Lewis, $50,000 to Carlos Larazz, and $11,267.04 to Phillip Caputo, described as a childhood friend of Cosby's late son Ennis.
'Cosby Show' Co-Star's Name in the Money Trail
The filing also claims $25,000 went to Cosby's former TV wife and The Cosby Show co-star Phylicia Rashad. Motsinger's lawyers further alleged that records revealed more than $3million in in-person counter withdrawals from accounts associated with Cosby.
One transaction allegedly involved a staggering $1,527,330 withdrawal signed by Cosby's wife, Camille, just two days after the New York property sale.
Another $278,803 withdrawal allegedly contained a handwritten instruction reading: "Deposit to Erika Cosby Trust." Creed also claimed approximately $1.03million from at least 15 withdrawals was routed to the Cosbys' estate manager through deposits or cashier's checks.
Art Gallery Money Claims
The financial allegations don't stop there. Motsinger's attorneys claim records show 23 wire transfers totaling $32,131,635 were paid by an art gallery founded by Camille's brother into Cosby-controlled entities.
According to the filing, the funds were subsequently moved between entities and into a personal checking account before being paid toward insiders, family members, lawyers, and other obligations.
The filing stressed the allegations were based on transactions reflected in bank records obtained from financial institutions.
Race to Find Bill Cosby's Assets
Motsinger's lawyers are now pushing to speed up their efforts to uncover Cosby's assets.
They claim they served the 89-year-old with post-judgment interrogatories seeking information about the identity, location, and disposition of his assets, but alleged he failed to provide any answers, objections, or request for additional time by the August 17 deadline.
The lawyers asked Judge Bradley Phillips to move a hearing on their motion to compel from January 13, 2027, to around September 21, arguing that waiting another five months could cause "irreparable harm" as assets allegedly continue to be moved beyond their reach.
The judge later granted Motsinger's request to advance the hearing.