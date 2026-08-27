Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos Recall Rushing Their First Baby to the Doctor After He Ate a Piece of Already-Chewed Gum Off Restaurant Table

The incident occurred while Ripa, 55, and her husband, Mark Consuelos, also 55, were out eating at an Italian restaurant.

"Our son was like, maybe 16 months old, something like that," she began. "He was sitting in his little high chair, the kind that you press up against the table. And he's fiddling with something under the table."

"I was like, 'What are you doing? What do you got there?'" she remembered asking him. "And he looked, he pulled off – and I mean in one second, this happened in one second – he pulled off a piece of gum and shoved it into his mouth and swallowed it."